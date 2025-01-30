You can purchase a lactate test to complete at home nowadays - should we be abandoning FTP tests in favour of a more scientific approach?

Is the classic 'FTP test' still the best way to set your training zones?

Image shows a rider completing an FTP test on Zwift
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

The classic ‘FTP test’ has long been the gold standard method of determining the power a cyclist can sustain for one hour - their Functional Threshold Power (FTP) - which is then used to determine their training zones during structured sessions. This is not only a great barometer of fitness, but can be carried out for free in the comfort of your own home. Knowing your FTP allows you to ensure you’re training intervals in the correct zones - hard enough to progress, not so hard they’re achievable - and track your progress.

The 2010 test concocted by Andy Coggan and Hunter Alan has riders complete a 20-minute all-out effort, before multiplying the resulting number by 0.95%. Other means of testing have since arisen: the ramp test, and the 2 x 8 minute. They all have one thing in common: the rider goes as hard as they can for a given period of time, and their success determines the number at the end.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Shrubsall

Steve has been writing (mainly fitness features) for Cycling Weekly for 11 years. His current riding inclination is to go long on gravel bikes... which melds nicely with a love of carbs

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest