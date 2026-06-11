An American on the top step of the Tour de France - Zwift, Canyon and Pedal Mafia launch new U19 development team

Zwift, Canyon Bicycles and Pedal Mafia have launched a new North American U19 development team with the goal of producing a Tour de France or Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift winner within the next decade.

Announced today, the project will field men's and women's junior squads comprising riders from the United States, Canada and Mexico, competing in races across North America and Europe.

"It has been over 20 years since a North American rider stood on the top step in Paris, and we are committed to change that," said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder. "North America is one of the most important cycling markets in the world, but professional road racing has all but disappeared here.

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"Standing up a world-class team is our answer. We are investing directly in the next generation of North American talent, and are doing so alongside partners who share our belief that this sport deserves a bigger future on this continent."

Central to the team's success is financial security. The team will be supported by a foundation established by Min and backed by long-term financial support from Zwift and private donors in an effort to eliminate the year-to-year financial uncertainty that has historically limited junior development programmes.

"Junior development cannot be a two-year experiment. It has to be a generational commitment," said Min. "That is why the long-term plan is to establish an endowment for our team. We are creating a permanent platform for North American riders, one dedicated to helping our athletes reach their full potential on and off the bike, and we plan for it to be here long after our first champion carries the Yellow Jersey into Paris."

The project has also secured support from some of the sport's top professional teams. Alongside the founding partners, WorldTour teams Alpecin–Premier Tech, Fenix–Premier Tech and Canyon//SRAM will provide sporting support and a pathway to the highest levels of the sport.

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"Eric and his partners have set an ambitious goal, and it’s not possible to reach a goal this lofty without a clear pathway to the top," said Philip Roodhooft, General Manager of Alpecin–Premier Tech and Fenix-Premier-Tech. "We are honored that Alpecin–Premier Tech and Fenix-Premier Tech will bridge between this program and the WorldTour, and we believe the next North American Tour de France champion could very well come through this program."

The team will be led by veteran cycling director Roy Knickman, a former Olympian and professional rider whose career included stints with La Vie Claire, Toshiba-Look and 7-Eleven. Knickman also brings extensive experience in developing junior talent.

The initiative comes as North American road cycling continues to search for renewed momentum after decades of decline in visibility and commercial support. The founding partners point to the approaching Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and continued growth in women's cycling as reasons to invest in the next generation of riders.

"For us, there is no better investment in cycling than the next generation," said Canyon founder Roman Arnold. "When Eric first brought us the idea, the answer was an easy ‘yes’ and we are proud to be the first brand to back his vision of finding North America's next Tour de France champion. I also believe this team will teach all of us something about building community and delivering value to sponsors in the social-first era we now live in."

The team is scheduled to launch later this year, with its first full European training camp planned for December ahead of the 2027 racing season.