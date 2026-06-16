Factor Bikes doubles down on Modern Adventure Pro Cycling's Tour de France ambitions, becomes co-title sponsor

Fresh off a milestone GC victory at the Tour de Wallonie and a spring spent racing some of cycling's biggest events, including Paris-Roubaix, George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling has secured a boost for its future.

Factor Bikes announced Tuesday that it is expanding its investment in the U.S.-registered team and will become co-title sponsor, with the squad set to race under the new name of Modern Adventure Factor Racing.

The increased commitment supports the team's long-term goal of reaching the Tour de France within five years while helping establish a more defined development pathway for American riders.

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Factor joined the project as a founding equipment partner ahead of the team's debut season in 2026. Under the expanded agreement, the company will contribute to rider recruitment, athlete development, performance infrastructure, and closer collaboration between team staff and Factor's engineering and product-development departments.

A key element of the partnership is the integration of Factor Racing, the bike manufacturer's UCI Continental development team, into the broader Modern Adventure Factor Racing structure, creating a clearer progression from development racing to the professional ranks.

For Factor CEO Rob Gitelis, the project carries personal significance. The former American pro rider entered the sport during the 1980s, and followed an uncertain route through the domestic scene before making the leap to Europe.

"I know what it feels like to be a young American rider looking toward Europe and trying to understand how to get there," Gitelis said. "There was no easy pathway then, and it still isn't easy now. George and Dustin are trying to build something that gives riders a real structure, a real team, and a real chance. The ambition to reach the Tour de France within five years is bold, but it has to be. Factor wants to be part of that because we believe in the mission, and because we can contribute more than equipment."

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Factor said the closer relationship will also create a more direct feedback loop between riders, staff, and the company's product-development teams.

Hincapie, who launched Modern Adventure Pro Cycling to create a sustainable pathway for American riders, said the expanded partnership strengthens his vision.

"Rob and Factor understand what we are trying to build," Hincapie said. "This is not just about putting great bikes under our riders, although that matters at this level. It is about surrounding the team with people who understand racing, development, equipment, and the long road it takes to reach the Tour de France. Factor is becoming part of the team in a much deeper way."