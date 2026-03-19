Cole Kessler's Spring Classics-ready Factor One

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling is having a stellar debut season, having already notched up some impressive results at the AlUla and the UAE Tour. With a wildcard ProTeam invite to Opening Weekend, the American team rocked up at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne full of confidence and youthful exuberance, with none other than reigning U23 United States National Time Trial champion Cole Kessler getting in the early move of the day and eventual breakaway that lasted for 146km before being reeled in by the peloton.

A crazy-narrow headtube, wide-set fork and gull-wing-style handlebar configuration make for one of the most outrageous and aerodynamic front ends in the business (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Kessler averaged 340w (4.52w/kg) for three hours and 28 minutes in what he described on his Road Tales with Levi & Cole podcast as “a good shift.” The rolling terrain, cold conditions, and cobbled sections culminated in a tough, attritional race where bike choice was fundamental to success. As a Factor-sponsored team, Modern Adventure has two bikes to choose from: the all-round Ostro VAM and the outlandish One aero bike. Despite its notably heavier system weight, Kessler favoured the Factor One over the Ostro VAM – despite extra compliance likely available from the latter. The riders clearly favour a bike that prioritises aerodynamics over weight savings, even at the cost of comfort.

Kessler's bike was running 56/43T double chainring (with Red front mech) and 10-33T cassette (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

In the paddocks ahead of the race, Kessler’s Factor One drew crowds who swarmed around the team bus to get a peek at one of the most intriguing bikes in the peloton. Outfitted in a raw-carbon-look with white Factor graphics, the One’s wide-set bayonet fork, seat stays and integrated handlebar took centre stage. The handlebar, in particular, is quite an intriguing component, utilising an integrated stem and gull-wing design, with Kessler’s measuring in at the UCI minimum 380mm centre-to-centre figure.

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170mm cranks might not be the most radical we've seen, but considering Kessler is 1.98m tall, they're pretty short! (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

While you’d expect a professional team to use range-topping componentry, Kessler’s Factor One is outfitted in SRAM Force AXS. Aside from the weight penalty, there's no difference in performance; Force is a little more durable and equally eye-catching. Component-wise, the Factor One is built around a 56/43T double chainring (with Red front mech) and 10-33T cassette and driven by 170mm cranks - this particular gearing spread was fairly unique over Opening Weekend, with most riders opting for 1x SRAM Red XPLR AXS configurations.

His Factor One is built around a SRAM Force AXS groupset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

As the component arm of Factor, the One uses various parts from Black Inc, including the wheels, seatpost, computer mount, and bottle cages. While the Factor One comes stock with Black Inc 62 wheels, Kessler’s bike was outfitted with Black Inc 48/58mm front/rear wheels and shod with 30mm Michelin Power Cup tyres to presumably cull some weight while still preserving aerodynamic credibility.

A Selle Italia SLR Boost Pro Team Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle and Time XPro pedals round out the touchpoints.

Another look at the One's headtube, here in profile showing the super-deep TT-like design (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

At 1.98m tall, Cole is a veritable man mountain and naturally rides a size 58 bike - the biggest size available in the Factor One portfolio. Considering the size of his bike and the SRAM Force components, we put his bike on the scale to see how it fared against the aero bikes of his peers - it came in at 8.39kg. While one of the heavier bikes at Opening Weekend, it’s not much heavier than Jonas Abrahmasen’s Ridley Noah Fast, and to be fair, completely acceptable considering its size and ‘Spring Classics’ trim.

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30mm is now the go-to width for most riders at this year's Spring Classics (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

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