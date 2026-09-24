'Significant potential for further international growth' – Bikepacking innovator Tailfin bought out by Italian holding company

Bikepacking luggage brand Tailfin is to join Castelli and Sportful in the MVC Group portfolio, after being acquired by the Italian holding company.

Tailfin was founded in Bristol, England, in 2017 by engineer Nick Broadbent, and has become renowned in the gravel and bikepacking community for its innovative luggage systems. Among these are the Speedpack and Cargopack systems, which feature a lightweight rack and bag and can be fitted, pretty much, to any machine.

Broadbent and his team will maintain a minority stake in Tailfin and continue to manage the company, while at the same time being able to take advantage of MVC's global presence, according to a statement released by MVC. The past five years has seen Tailfin grow by an average 50%, with 2025 seeing nearly €10 million in revenues globally, most in the UK, US and Germany. The company has an enviable register of R&D riders helping to develop its products, Aussie ultra-riding veteran Lachlan Morton and former Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson among them.

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Broadbent said: "Since Tailfin was founded, we have invested heavily in innovation to develop products that set the standard within the rapidly growing category of bikepacking and adventure cycling. Joining MVC Group will allow us to accelerate this journey further, leveraging the Group’s industrial strength and international presence, while preserving the identity, autonomy and innovation culture that have made Tailfin so successful.”

MVC Group, which is headquartered in the Veneto region of northern Italy and specialises in apparel for cycling and outdoor sports, is in the process of an international expansion, with the Tailfin acquisition forming part of this. It considers the UK brand "highly complementary" to its Castelli and Sportful offerings.

MVC CEO Emilo Foà said in a statement: "With Tailfin, we are not simply adding a new product category: we are integrating a leading brand whose positioning around excellence and strong focus on innovation are fully aligned with our own brands, while also being complementary to their offering.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick and the entire team, and look forward to working together to unlock Tailfin’s significant potential for further international growth and to embark on a new phase of shared development."