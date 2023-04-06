British Cycling needs you for its cycling commissions!
Commission recruitment drive launched to support growth of UK cycling disciplines
British Cycling has today launched a recruitment campaign to help find “passionate individuals” for its commissions to help grow and shape the future of cycling in Britain for.
The national governing body’s eight cycle-sport commissions play a crucial role in the organisation’s governance, providing expert advice and support to both the BC board and senior management team.
Each commission is made up of members from across all levels of the sport, in order to ensure a breadth of experience.
Heather Bamforth, chair of the road commission, said that being involved gives you “an opportunity to help shape the future of the road discipline at a pivotal moment for the sport”.
According to British Cycling, the commissions were also integral to the development of the organisation's long-term plans for each cycling discipline, which were published by BC in 2021 (opens in new tab).
In a press release announcing the launch of the recruitment drive, British Cycling said that the delivery of each of the plans continues to “tackle barriers to participation and growth”.
Jonathan Day, BC’s active cycling delivery director said that getting involved with a commission is a “brilliant way to have a real impact on its future sustainability, delivery and growth”.
“We’re keen to receive applications from individuals with a broad range of backgrounds, whether that be as a rider, coach, volunteer or team manager, or those with experience in the media, academia or something else entirely,” he said. “Whatever your background, if you’re passionate about cycling and want to share your experience and insight for its benefit, we want to hear from you.”
“We know that the past few years have been incredibly challenging for our sport, but its potential continues to shine just as brightly, and there has never been a better or more vital time to get involved.”
All appointments are made by the BC board, and the commissions currently seeking new members include both road and track, as well as cyclo-cross and mountain bike endurance. Terms of members can last from one to three years.
Richard Lodge, British Cycling board director and chair of the sport commission said: “I encourage all our members who have an interest in advancing the development and governance of a discipline to get in touch and explore joining a commission. It is a pivotal opportunity to support the next years of growth in our sport.”
The deadline for applications is Friday 28 April 2023, and more information about the various roles available, and how to apply (opens in new tab), is on the organisation's official website.
