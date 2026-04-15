Cycling is apparently the most expensive sport, according to a new survey

Does it tell the whole story though? We'd argue not

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three cyclists riding into a sunset or sunrise
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The cost of cycling is sometimes held up as prohibitive and, according to a new survey, that isn't entirely without reason. Among a selection of 22 sports, cycling came out as the most expensive to participate in – based on equipment cost alone.

Conducted by UK betting site Betway, the survey put the cost of cycling at £2,302 ($3,118). That was almost £600 ($812) more than the second-most expensive sport of ice hockey – or simply hockey if you're Stateside. Using Betway's protocols, the cost of cycling would have enabled 46 people to take up the cheapest sport on the list – swimming which, in the survey's view, cost just £50 ($68) to dip a toe into.

The survey also lists the number of items required for each sport: cycling requires five, it says, with what it calls a "proper road-safety bike" taking up the vast majority of that at £2,097 ($2,841).

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Others among the most expensive sports on the list included skiing and golf (the cost of both which would likely have propelled them to the top once club and / or travel fees were included). American football, or just 'football', depending on where you are, was also up there at fifth most costly, with estimated start-up fees of £823 ($1,115). Its namesake football (soccer) could be found much lower down in 17th place, with costs of £115 ($155).

Mid-table entries include running (£253 / $342), basketball (£236 / $320) and darts, with a head-scratchingly weighty cost of £198 ($268).

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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