Take our cycling survey for a chance to win some great prizes

We know that you love your cycling. That, like us, you love to get out on your bike, feel the wind on your face and feel your heart race rising. Whether it's a quest for improved fitness, getting away from the stresses of every day life, or just hearing the crunch of gravel as you ride down a track through the countryside, spending time on two wheels is a way of life.

>>> TAKE THE SURVEY HERE <<<

But we'd love to know a little more. We're constantly striving to improve Cycling Weekly's magazine, website and social media feeds, to bring you the stories that inspire you to ride and remind you why you love the sport.

This is your chance to let us know what you want more of. How you like to interact with CW, what you think we do well, and where you think we can improve. You can be as honest as you like - we won't be offended!

(Image credit: Future)

Everyone who completes the survey will enter the draw to win £250 / $300 of Amazon vouchers or prizes from 4iii, Sportive Breaks and Vekta.

To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey.

We will only process your name and email address for the purpose of entering this prize draw in accordance with our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Please note we take your privacy very seriously. All answers you submit are completely anonymous and confidential.

We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously.

The survey closes on June 2 and the winners will be contacted soon after that.