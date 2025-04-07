Cyclist dies following incident at London circuit race

A cyclist died after an accident at a London circuit race last month.

The rider, named by British Cycling as Paul Atkinson, was 55 years old.

The incident occurred during a Full Gas event on 22 March at the Lee Valley VeloPark. It is believed to have taken place during a Category 3/4 race as part of the Spring Rumble 2, the second event in the series.

It is understood that there was a crash during the race. The rider passed away following transfer to hospital.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a rider following an accident during the Spring Rumble 2," Tony Gibb, the organiser of Full Gas, said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the rider’s family, friends, and teammates. This tragic loss will deeply affect the entire cycling community, and we ask for respect and privacy for those impacted during this difficult time.

"We sincerely thank the local ambulance and police services, as well as our volunteers, first aiders, and Lee Valley VeloPark staff, for their swift and dedicated response."

British Cycling confirmed "a full investigation is underway."

The national governing body is leading the investigation and stated: "We sincerely thank the local ambulance and police services, as well as the volunteers, first aiders, and Lee Valley VeloPark staff, for their swift and dedicated response. Paul was regarded highly by the wider cycling community and will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the Olympic Village, Lee Valley at 11:37hrs on Saturday, 22 March following reports of an unresponsive man.

"The London Ambulance Service treated a 55-year-old man at the scene before transferring him to hospital where he sadly died.

"Having made enquiries, officers are not treating this as suspicious."