Glasgow Worlds launches 23 million miles challenge with 100 days to go until championships

Cyclists across the UK are being urged to log every journey they make over the next few months on the Love to Ride app as the organisers of the Glasgow World Championships seek to hit their target of 23 million miles by the time the event kicks off in August.

The mega-worlds - which will consist of 13 different disciplines across road, track, BMXing, mountain biking and more - is 100 days away, which is why its organisers launched the 23 million miles campaign on Tuesday.

Endurance athlete Jenny Tough (far right, in the photo above) and YouTuber Katie Kookaburra (far left in the photo above) recreated the first-ever bicycle ride undertaken by Scottish inventor Kirkpatrick Macmillan on the treadle bicycle in 1842 from Dumfries to Glasgow begin the 23 million mile challenge.

They passed through Burnhead, Sanquhar, Cumnock and along The Sir Chris Hoy Cycle Way.

They were joined by Sir Chris Hoy himself at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and nineteen-time para-cycling world champion and eight-time Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, on their way to the finish into George Square, passing through Glasgow Green.

Static bikes were present in George Square for passers-by to join in the challenge and log the first miles.

"In 100 days, the greatest cycling athletes in the world will bring the biggest and best cycling event in history to Scotland," Hoy said. "The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be full of can’t-miss moments across the country for everyone to experience and enjoy.

“I’m thrilled to help mark today’s milestone and kickstart the 23 Million Mile Challenge by logging some of the first miles as part of the journey we can all be part of on the countdown to the Championships.”

"I’m so excited to be recreate Kirkpatrick’s historic journey from Dumfriesshire to Glasgow alongside Katie to log the first miles of the 23 Million Mile Challenge as part of 100 days to go until the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships," Tough said.

“My life is all about adventure and enjoying the wonders of the outdoors whether it's on foot or on a bike. The Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to get out on your bike and discover the freedom it can bring whether it’s going for a ride with your family or setting off on your own to discover what the world has to offer.”

People wanting to take part in the challenge should do so through the Love to Ride (opens in new tab) platform.