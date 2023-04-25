Glasgow Worlds launches 23 million miles challenge with 100 days to go until championships
Cyclists across the UK are being urged to tick off the miles through the Love to Ride app ahead of the mega-worlds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Cyclists across the UK are being urged to log every journey they make over the next few months on the Love to Ride app as the organisers of the Glasgow World Championships seek to hit their target of 23 million miles by the time the event kicks off in August.
The mega-worlds - which will consist of 13 different disciplines across road, track, BMXing, mountain biking and more - is 100 days away, which is why its organisers launched the 23 million miles campaign on Tuesday.
Endurance athlete Jenny Tough (far right, in the photo above) and YouTuber Katie Kookaburra (far left in the photo above) recreated the first-ever bicycle ride undertaken by Scottish inventor Kirkpatrick Macmillan on the treadle bicycle in 1842 from Dumfries to Glasgow begin the 23 million mile challenge.
They passed through Burnhead, Sanquhar, Cumnock and along The Sir Chris Hoy Cycle Way.
They were joined by Sir Chris Hoy himself at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and nineteen-time para-cycling world champion and eight-time Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, on their way to the finish into George Square, passing through Glasgow Green.
Static bikes were present in George Square for passers-by to join in the challenge and log the first miles.
"In 100 days, the greatest cycling athletes in the world will bring the biggest and best cycling event in history to Scotland," Hoy said. "The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be full of can’t-miss moments across the country for everyone to experience and enjoy.
“I’m thrilled to help mark today’s milestone and kickstart the 23 Million Mile Challenge by logging some of the first miles as part of the journey we can all be part of on the countdown to the Championships.”
"I’m so excited to be recreate Kirkpatrick’s historic journey from Dumfriesshire to Glasgow alongside Katie to log the first miles of the 23 Million Mile Challenge as part of 100 days to go until the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships," Tough said.
“My life is all about adventure and enjoying the wonders of the outdoors whether it's on foot or on a bike. The Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to get out on your bike and discover the freedom it can bring whether it’s going for a ride with your family or setting off on your own to discover what the world has to offer.”
People wanting to take part in the challenge should do so through the Love to Ride (opens in new tab) platform.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Top 10 things I saw among the 900 brands on display at the Sea Otter Classic
A Lamborghini-inspired gravel racer, NASA engineered airless tires, a cargo helmet, and more.
By Daniel Palma • Published
-
Self-driving cars have to learn 'language of cyclists' to make roads safe, study finds
University of Glasgow researchers find that a new system is need to replicate "complex social interactions" between cars and cyclists
By Adam Becket • Published
-
All hail the conquering hero - Brussels goes crazy for Remco Evenepoel
Thousands gather in Belgian capital to sing world champion's name, and hear him DJ
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel's actions 'unbelievable', says father of Worlds assault victim
Dutchman admits he was "wrong" to get involved in situation in Australia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel at police station night before World Championship road race, abandons
27-year-old man arrested after altercation at hotel Dutch riders were staying in
By Adam Becket • Published
-
2027 'Super Worlds' to be held in France, UCI announces
Almost all cycling events to come together in the French Alps in five years time
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Magpie attacks keep coming at World Championships
Notorious birds continue to swoop and attack riders in Wollongong, Australia
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Julian Alaphilippe selected to defend title at World Championships
The Frenchman's condition was in doubt after he abandoned the Vuelta a España
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Don't sleep on Tadej Pogačar, he's a serious World Championship contender
The Slovenian is supremely confident at the moment, and so he should be
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Glasgow needs you: UCI World Championships seek volunteers for 2023
The event, scheduled for August 2023, will be the largest cycling world championships in history.
By Tom Davidson • Published