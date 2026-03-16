'His dedication for cycling was unrelenting' – stalwart of UK racing scene, Larry Hickmott, dies aged 65

The founder of VeloUK passed away after a short illness

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Larry Hickmott rides a moped
(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

An ever-present at British domestic racing, Larry Hickmott, passed away at the weekend after a short illness, aged 65.

The photographer, journalist and chronicler covered racing across the UK, on the track and on the road, publishing results and reports on his website, VeloUK.

Born in Australia, Hickmott grew up in Carnarvon, north of Perth, before moving to the UK. He worked for British Cycling between 2002 and 2011, helping redesign the governing body’s website and produce content for it, before leaving to found his own site.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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