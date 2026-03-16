An ever-present at British domestic racing, Larry Hickmott, passed away at the weekend after a short illness, aged 65.

The photographer, journalist and chronicler covered racing across the UK, on the track and on the road, publishing results and reports on his website, VeloUK.

Born in Australia, Hickmott grew up in Carnarvon, north of Perth, before moving to the UK. He worked for British Cycling between 2002 and 2011, helping redesign the governing body’s website and produce content for it, before leaving to found his own site.

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The site became a bible for those who wanted to keep up to date with British cycling events, from Regional Bs to the National Road Series. Many have spoken of his tireless energy to cover the sport, and of him being recognisable on roadsides around the country.

A BC spokesperson said: "Larry was committed to sharing his passion with others, spotlighting riders from across the spectrum of the cycling community, from crits to championships. His dedication for cycling was unrelenting, and the wider community benefited immensely from his tireless efforts in chronicling the sport...

"A true encyclopaedia of cycling knowledge, the website quickly became an integral part of the British cycling scene, as Larry ensured countless riders featured in his galleries, tracking their progress from youth and juniors up to the very elite senior fields.

Everyone in the British Cycling family send their condolences to his family, friends and everyone who knew him best."

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British team Moonglu Spatzwear posted on Instagram: "For decades Larry was a constant presence at race circuits, town-centre criteriums and windswept road races across the UK, documenting the domestic scene with tireless commitment. Through thousands of race reports, interviews and photographs he created a lasting record of the sport and the people who make it what it is.

"Larry travelled endlessly to races that might otherwise have gone undocumented, and his fairness, enthusiasm and loyalty to the domestic scene earned the respect of riders, teams and organisers alike.

"Our thoughts are with Lynne, his family and all those close to him. British cycling has lost one of its most dedicated voices."

Commentator and journalist Jez Cox wrote on LinkedIn: "I read with incredible sadness of the passing of Larry Hickmott. He gave so so much to our sport here in the UK. For getting on for 25 years, if Larry hadn't arrived on these shores and decided to start handing out his printed newsletters at Hillingdon races, covering the British scene then so many of us would have had no clue what was going on.

"I was lucky enough to race with him, be interviewed by him, interview him and simply catch up with him in far flung and often obscure parts of the British Isles.

"An at times under-appreciated agitator who got things done. A guy who was prepared to sleep in a cold camper van that kept breaking down in order to report on the races we have held so dear, so many of which are sadly, now gone.

"Larry's legacy is not gone though. The vast body of reportage and in depth interviews that he did, will, I hope, be there forever, to remember a golden age of British professional racing."