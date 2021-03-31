Police appealing for witnesses after rider injured in Regent’s Park crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a crash at London’s Regent’s Park.

The Metropolitan Police has released an appeal for information after the rider collided with a Citroën Berlingo van, while riding around the Outer Circle at the popular cycling spot in the capital.

The crash happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 24 at the central London park, and has sparked renewed calls to ban through-traffic from the roads around the green space.

According to police, the 19-year-old cyclist suffered several injuries including a broken wrist, arm and knee. He remains in hospital in a stable, but critical condition.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on Regent’s Park Outer Circle, near the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1.

“At approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 24, a white Citroën Berlingo 625 van was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the Outer Circle, approximately 150 meters north from the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“The cyclist, a 19 year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. He sustained several injuries including a broken wrist, arm and knee. He remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition. The van stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made. Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on dash cam.”

Regent’s Park cyclists said after the crash: “Upsetting scenes in Regent’s Park today.

“Their glasses broken in the road. This is why we fight for the removal of through traffic in our park.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0207 230 7640 and quote CAD number 5993/24MAR