Soreen Malt Loaf – a great source of energy for cyclists

Why Soreen Malt Loaf is the perfect source of energy for cyclists

Promotional feature with Soreen

You might think cycling’s all about the bike, or all about your legs, or all about your mental strength and dedication. In reality, cycling comes down to one thing: fuel. If you don’t take enough on board, or take on the wrong kind at the wrong time, you’ll eventually grind to a halt. The longer and more challenging the ride, the more you have to think carefully about your fuellling strategy – before, during and after the event.

Gels, fruit and energy bars (or jelly babies, for that matter) are great for filling in dips in form out on the road, or giving you a quick boost for a big hill or a long turn on the front, but for long term endurance you need a solid base of slow-release carbohydrates – which is where Soreen malt loaf comes in.

Soreen is packed with the carbs you need, but compared with most energy bars, far less of that carb content comes from sugars – for example a Nak’d Strawberry Crunch bar contains nearly 45g of sugars, an Eat Natural Sultana and Almond bar has 30g, but a Soreen Malt Loaf Bar has only 20.8g of its carbs as sugars. That means Soreen is better for the long slow release of energy you need for endurance events.

It does that without loading up on fat, too. At 2.3g of fat* per bar it’s almost fat free compared to some other options. For example Nak’d’s Berry Delight bars and Belvita Milk and Cereal Biscuits have over six times the fat content, while a Graze Banana Bar has 27g and an Eat Natural Almond and Apricot bar has 29.4g – almost 13 times as much fat!

As well as being high-carb and low-fat, malt is also a rich source of B-vitamins, including thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folate and vitamin B-6, and a great source of amino acids. So what? Well, all those B-vitamins are vital for turning carbs and fats into energy.

Of course, all this means nothing if you can’t eat it easily on the bike. Soreen’s a perfect back pocket food precisely because it’s so easy to take in while riding – no crumbs to breathe in, no gloop to make a mess, just an easy-to grab slice which is appetising and easy to chew and swallow. And the Malt Loaf Bar is even easier to eat, as well as giving you a measured, reliable shot of the nutrition you need. There’s a reason why Soreen Malt Loaf has been a staple cycling food for near 80 years – it works.

* 124 kcal, 2.3g fat, 24.3g carbohydrates, 2.1g fibre, 3.4g protein, 0.23g salt

