Six reasons to attend the London Six Day

The opening event of the track series returns to the Lee Valley Velodrome - this is why you should go

As the 2018 road season comes to a conclusion, eyes will be turning to the indoor racers and particularly the popular Six Day series.

This year’s indoor track event kicks off in London at the Lee Valley VeloPark from October 23-28.

Some of the biggest riders in track cycling will be battling it out on the boards in the opening event of the series.

Here are six reasons why you should attend the London Six Day.

The riders

Many riders start their careers on the boards of the velodrome before making it to the biggest stages in professional cycling.

But sometimes the world’s biggest riders decide to return from the peloton to the track to treat the fans to some fantastic racing.

The Six Day events have attracted huge names in recent years, including Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Niki Terpstra.

As well as catching a glimpse of WorldTour favourites, the Six Day is also an opportunity to watch rising stars from Britain and around the world.

Defending champions Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson won’t return to defend their title, but two-time winners Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw will be back to try and take a third overall win.

British interest comes in the form of Adam Blythe, Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke, Chris Latham, Ollie Wood and Lewis Oliva who will all be competing.

The series

Cycling fans can often find themselves at a loss when the road season ends, but that doesn’t need to be the case.

The Six Day series can offer the excitement missing in the winter period, and the series offers an enjoyable narrative of racing.

With six events on the Six Day calendar – from London to Berlin and Brisbane – the series is a rich addition to the cycling calendar.

The atmosphere

The key feature that’s sets the London Six Day event apart from other big track events on the calendar is the atmosphere.

Six Day is a party in a velodrome – with live music, drinks and food on offer, as well as the opportunity to rub shoulders with the pros.

There are a range of ticket options available, that can include great views of the finish line and some premium hospitality.

But the party atmosphere is for everyone and really makes the Six Day an event to remember.

The track

Track racing offers a unique opportunity for cycling fans, and the Six Day is no different.

With the indoor stadium atmosphere, crowds can see the full event unfold so they don’t miss any of the action.

Track cycling is high-speed, thrilling and always pleases the crowd.

The velodrome at Lee Valley is also steeped in cycling history – Bradley Wiggins broke the UCI Hour Record on the track back in 2015.

It also hosted the track events at the 2012 London Olympics.

The races

The other joy of track cycling for fans is the diversity of events.

Six Day includes classic Madison events, derny races, points races and team elimination.

The team nature of the event also adds a new aspect to the London Six Day.

But alongside the elite men battling it out in their pairs, there’s also separate sprinting and women’s events to keep you enthralled throughout the week’s racing.

The tickets

One of the joys of Six Day racing is the cost. You can buy tickets here.

Tickets range from a very affordable night of racing at £20 on Wednesday, up to £38.50 for standard seating at the weekend.

But for those looking for a more immersive Six Day experience, ticket prices also go up to £135 for hospitality or £298.80 for fuller inner circle access.