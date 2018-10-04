Haute Route Infinity Pass: enjoy unrestricted access in 2019 for the cost of one seven day event

Haute Route lets you ride like a pro as you tackle epic routes in Europe, America and the Middle East – and with the new Infinity Pass you can access all 13 global events for just one entry fee

Haute Route’s famous multi-day events allow you to focus on racing some of the world’s most iconic mountain ranges, backed by pro-level support. Since its inaugural event from Geneva to Nice in 2011, the roster has grown to 13 races all over the world, taking riders to some of the most beautiful, famous and challenging bike riding destinations on Earth.

A new innovation for next year is the Infinity Pass, which will allow you unlimited, unrestricted access to as many of Haute Route’s 2019 seven-day and three-day events as you wish. Currently priced at €1450 (£1,290), which is less than the cost of one seven-day event or two three-day events, the Infinity Pass allows you to train for and test your fitness at several different events in one season, creating your own grand tour race calendar without facing spiraling costs.

Haute Route events offer a challenge that’s unique to every participant. The routes feature plenty of big climbs, and the pro-style support, timed stages and post-race briefings can foster a competitive atmosphere as riders battle it out for the overall victory. At the same time, there is also a strong sense of camaraderie with riders from all over the globe, each of whom will have their own friends and rivals to beat, while others will focus on just making it to the finish.

Whatever your goals, if you’ve ever longed to experience a grand tour style event, this is your chance. Smooth-running daily logistics, mechanical support, masseurs, top-level nutrition and on-the-road safety vehicles make the Haute Route events the closest an amateur rider can come to the full pro-rider experience.

Alongside existing events across Europe and the USA, the 2019 calendar also includes a perfect opportunity for a winter getaway with a three-day event in Oman in March, and a season finale in Mexico in October. Every route offers not just hard riding but stunning locations, rich with cycling culture, and the variety of longer and shorter events makes the Infinity Pass an especially enticing option.

Rémi Duchemin, founder and CEO of the Haute Route Cycling Series, says: “I’m delighted to expand our Haute Route concept in the Middle-East and Central America which will allow us to offer a range of enthralling destinations to our high-end competitive riders coming from 50+ countries.

“Cycling is now a truly worldwide phenomenon and we believe that the Infinity Pass will allow cyclists to experience exciting cycling events across the globe with the best value proposition in the market.”

Haute Route 2019 Calendar

Muscat, Oman

March 1-3

The perfect opportunity for a winter getaway with some warm weather riding.

Asheville, USA

May 17-19

Experience the Blue Ridge mountains in a location that many professional-level riders call home.

Dolomites, Italy

June 7-9, 14-16

Experience some stunning climbs engrained in Italian cycling folklore.

Mavic Rockies, USA

June 22-28

An unforgettable combination of iconic hardpack dirt roads and high altitude passes in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

Alpe d’Huez, France

July 12-14

Three days in the French Alps taking on arguably the world’s most famous cycling challenge.

Stavanger, Norway

August 2-4

Take on climbs with majestic switch-backs in amongst the Norwegian fjords – an area of world class tourism.

Pyrenees, France

August 17-23

Featuring legendary climbs and hidden gems, discover the raw beauty of this mountain range.

Utah, USA

August 23-25

Experience out-of-this-world Utah landscapes and some challenging, majestic climbs.

Alps, France

August 25-31

The original Haute Route event in a mountain range that is synonymous with pro cycling.

Stelvio, Italy

September 20-22

Three days of riding on and around one of the most recognisable and respected climbs in cycling culture.

San Francisco, USA

September 27-29

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, enjoy three timed stages in one of the most visited and beautiful cities in the world.

Ventoux, France

October 4-6

Three ascents of the legendary Mont Ventoux all from one location, Bédoin.

Valle de Bravo, Mexico

October 18-20

Savour the pine and fir forests carpeting the surrounding hills as well as the gleaming Lago Avándaro.

The Haute Route experience: what to expect

