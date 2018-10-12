Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt, Lance Armstrong, Michael Woods and more

The best tweets from around cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Nathan Haas, Dylan Groenewegen, and Alex Dowsett.

1. BMC get a helping hand out on training rides at the Tour of Turkey

2. Alex Dowsett has some mechanic issues at Paris-Tours

3. Thomas De Gendt has some plans for the future of gravel roads in races

4. De Gendt also found an exclusive picture of departing team-mate André Greipel

5. Nathan Haas explains the difficulties of living with dyslexia

6. Michael Woods shares his disappointment after Tre Valli Varesine

7. Geraint Thomas learns his Tour de France trophy was stolen from the Cycle Show in Birmingham

8. And uh…Lance Armstrong stepped in to help

9. Lawson Craddock gets personal with Michael Woods over battle for ‘alternative calendar’

10. And Dylan Groenewegen makes a prediction for the 2019 Paris-Tour

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.