'I think doping might actually be more popular': Mixed reviews as Lance Armstrong gets into the NFT game
If there's one thing worth reading this weekend, it's the replies to Lance Armstrong's tweet about acquiring an NFT
If there was one thing Lance Armstrong could conjure up to make himself an even more controversial character, it was to enter the NFT space.
NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are units of digital data stored on blockchains. In plain English, they can be anything from a photo, video, or piece of audio, with a permanent record of ownership stored digitally, and although they've been around since 2014 their popularity skyrocketed in 2021.
Armstrong isn't the first cyclist to get involved. NFTs depicting Wout van Aert's biggest victories sold for a total of €47,000, while Colnago became the first bike brand to auction off a C64 FT bike that sold for $8,592, $2,300 more than the actual model of the bike.
>>> 'We have protocols in place to the aid of everyone': Team DSM sports director delivers impassioned response to claims of team being overly strict
Armstrong has acquired an NFT from Apex Optimizers, who claim to be the first NFT project focused on health optimisation, which seems to entail a combination of purchasing one of 888 images of multi-coloured leopards (not cheetahs, as some funny people on the internet have joked) and subsequently unlocking "$600,000+ worth of benefits including access to top athletes and founders, multi-brand discounts and early product drops, and virtual and IRL wellness experiences".
I finally feel like one of the cool kids. Got into the #NFT game. Thanks @apexoptimizers!! Vest game on point as well. pic.twitter.com/PGbncPDSs7January 28, 2022
"I finally feel like one of the cool kids. Got into the #NFT game," Armstrong tweeted alongside an image of his NFT, a leopard wearing a crown on a yellow background, a more subtle hint than the infamous image of him lying on the sofa below seven framed yellow jerseys. "Vest game on point as well," he added.
"I think doping might actually be marginally more popular with the public than NFTs Lance," one person replied, with others saving the image and re-uploading, telling Armstrong he should have used the "buy zero get four free" option like them.
It appears Armstrong didn't purchase his NFT and it was instead transferred to him by Apex Optimizers, according to transaction records, presumably with some deal in place where free promotion is exchanged for jpeg images.
At the moment, it doesn't appear the project will be as lucrative for Armstrong as his early Uber investment, with only three leopard images sold in the last week for an average of $197 each.
"Welcoming accomplished athlete to the AO family," Apex Optimizers tweeted. "Further bringing the conversation of the importance of health and wellness to the metaverse," accompanied by a rocket ship emoji that will presumably be taking Armstrong and his fellow leopard brethren to the moon.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash
The Colombian remains in the ICU awaiting further surgery
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Tom Pidcock’s new Pinarello Crossista F unveiled for Sunday’s cyclocross World Championships
The bike the Brit will ride in his bid to add the elite men's rainbow jersey to his collection
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
'I was almost dead': Jan Ullrich speaks out on his recovery on Lance Armstrong's podcast
The former Tour de France winner spoke about how finding friends in Armstrong and others after re-adopting a healthy lifestyle
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Seven things we learnt from the new Lance Armstrong documentary
The 48-year-old sheds new light on the biggest doping scandal in sporting history, and is as combative as ever
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Floyd Landis responds after Lance Armstrong calls him a ‘piece of s***’ in new documentary
Floyd Landis has responded after Lance Armstrong called him a “piece of s***” in a new documentary.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
'I'm not going to lie to you now': New Lance Armstrong documentary to air
The documentary features new, extensive interviews with Armstrong as well as a number of his former team-mates, rivals and friends
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Lance Armstrong urges riders to 'take back power' amid coronavirus uncertainty
Wages have been slashed across the peloton as teams struggle financially due to the pandemic
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Doping researcher who defended Lance Armstrong receives doping ban
The expert argued at the time that doping was widespread in the peloton
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Johan Brunyeel launches his own sports management company
Lance Armstrong’s former manage Johan Bruyneel has launched a new venture, as he tries to break into sports management.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Lance Armstrong is hosting a Mallorca cycling tour with tickets costing $30,000
Has riding your bike with Lance Armstrong ever been on your bucket list?
By Alex Ballinger • Published