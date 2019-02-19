UAE Tour 2019 live TV guide

Full TV listings of where and when to watch the inaugural UAE Tour (February 24 – March 2), featuring Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin

The first UAE Tour kicks off on Sunday (February 24) with the race to be broadcast live in the UK.

Stages will finish at around 4.30pm local time (midday UK time), with two hours of live coverage being aired most days.

Live broadcasts will be shown on Eurosport of most stages, with highlights being aired after so you can catch up if you miss the racing.

The start list for the inaugural UAE Tour features some big names, including Team Sky’s Chris Froome, Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

As an amalgamation of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Tours, the race takes in all seven emirates over seven stages.

The race opens with a team time trial and continues with three sprint stages, one finish for the puncheurs and two mountain days.

All listings are provisional and subject to change by the broadcaster. Timings are GMT.

Stage One – Sunday, February 24

6pm – 7pm, TTT highlights, Eurosport 2

Stage Two – Monday, February 25

11am-1pm, Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Three – Tuesday, February 26

11am – 1pm Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Four – Wednesday, February 27

11am – 1pm , Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Five – Thursday, February 28

11am – 1pm, Live, Eurosport 2

Stage Six – Friday, March 1

TBC

Stage Seven – Saturday, March 2

TBC