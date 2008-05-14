PRO BIKE: IAN STANNARD’S COLNAGO CLX

After his debut with the T-Mobile team last year, 2008 sees Ian Stannard riding for Landbouwkrediet alongside other GB team-mates Paul Manning and Ed Clancy.

For this season the Landbouwkrediet boys will again be riding bikes supplied by Colnago, and Stannard is pictured here with the CLX model; the team usually get their C50 or Extreme models later in the season.

In at the deep end, riding the Tour of Flanders, Stannard took delivery of a special set of wheels hand built by Phil Corley Cycles of Milton Keynes.

With his team unwilling to risk damaging their best wheels, Stannard chose to back himself with his own machine and finished a commendable 71st place.

