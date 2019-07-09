Pro bike: Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Julian Alaphilippe’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc, on which he rode into the yellow jersey with his solo win on the first Monday of the Tour de France comes in black with the deep blue accents of his Deceuninck – Quick-Step team’s colours.

Alaphilippe’s bike is kitted out with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, a cockpit from Shimano’s Pro component brand and wheels from Specialized’s Roval brand, shod with Specialized’s own S-Works Turbo 26mm tyres.

The latest S-Works Tarmac comes with disc brakes only, and Alaphilippe has 160mm front and 140mm rear rotors. They’re mounted to Roval CLX 50 Disc carbon wheels, which spin on CeramicSpeed low friction bearings.

Alaphilippe sits on an S-Works Romin Evo saddle with Specialized’s Fact carbon rails. There’s a central cut-out, which Specialized says is designed to maximise blood flow when riding for extended periods in an aero position.

Whereas the retail version of the S-Works Tarmac Disc in Dura-Ace Di2 spec comes with Specialized’s own S-Works Power Cranks, with their built-in power meter and running in CeramicSpeed bottom bracket bearings, Alaphilippe’s bike has a Dura-Ace power meter chainset.

Detailing on Alaphilippe’s bike includes the legend “The Wolf Pack” on the inside edge of the fork blades. The name that the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team calls itself is also reflected on a stylised wolf’s head logo on the top tube.

The S-Works Tarmac is the same bike ridden by Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team. The bike retails at £9500 kitted out with Shimano-Dura-Ace Di2, or an extra £500 makes it a round ten grand for the Sagan Collection bike.

