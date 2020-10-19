Jumbo-Visma announce new women’s team

Jumbo-Visma is the latest men’s WorldTour squad to set up a women’s team.

The Dutch team have announced their new women’s cycling outfit will launch in 2021, with Marianne Vos headlining the roster.

Team Jumbo-Visma Women will start out as a UCI-level squad next year, as new teams aren’t allowed to join the Women’s WorldTour in their first season, but they have already made a number of world-class signings.

British rider Anna Henderson is among those signings, joining from Sunweb.

Jumbo-Visma team manager Richard Plugge said: “The time is ripe to get started. It is fantastic to be able to make a major contribution to national and international women’s cycling through your own women’s team.

“With the arrival of this women’s team, we complete Team Jumbo-Visma, embracing talent recognition, development and top sport at the highest level. In addition, it is fantastic that we can also offer young girls perspective for the long term within our Academy model.”

Vos will be joining Jumbo-Visma from her current CCC-Liv team along with Riejanne Markus, while Jip van den Bos will sign from Boels-Dolmans.

The new team will be run by Esra Tromp, the former team manager at Parkhotel Valkenburg.

Tromp said: “The goal of the team is to build the best women’s team in the world so I happily jumped at the opportunity. The team consists of talent and experience and has a very nice balance. We will make a major contribution to women’s cycling with the knowledge and experience available within this organisation.”

Jumbo-Visma will now cover the spectrum of elite cycling with the men’s WorldTour team, the new women’s team, and their existing development outfit, while they also sponsor speed skating teams.

Multiple world champion Vos said: “I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together.”

Team Jumbo-Visma Women’s squad

Marianne Vos (Ned)

Anna Henderson (GBr)

Riejanne Markus (Ned)

Jip van den Bos (Ned)

Anouska Koster (Ned)

Nancy van der Burg (Ned)

Romy Kasper (Ger)

Aafke Soet (Ned)

Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)

Julie van de Velde (Bel)

Pernille Mathiesen (Den)

Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)