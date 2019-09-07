Dylan Groenewegen takes opening Tour of Britain stage after blistering sprint finish

Dylan Groenewegen has taken the opening stage of the Tour of Britain 2019 after a sprint to the finish in Kirkcudbright.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider beat Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) to claim victory over the 201.5km route from Glasgow.

More to follow…

Results

Tour of Britain 2019, stage one: Glasgow to Kirkcudbright (201.5km)

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4-39-49

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

4. Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon Circus

5. Ben Swift (GBr) Team INEOS

6. Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty – Gobert

7. Trond Trondsen (Nor) Wanty – Gobert

8. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

9. Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes

10. Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First, all same time

Others

30. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Dimension Data

General classification after stage one

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4-39-39

2. Rory Townsend (Ire) Canyon dhb p/b Bloor Homes, at 3 secs

3. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy, at 4 secs

4. Gediminas Bagdonas (Lth) AG2R La Mondiale

5. Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon – Circus, at 5 secs

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, at 6 secs

7. Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon – Circus, at 10 secs

8. Ben Swift (GBr) Team INEOS

9. Boris Vallée (Bel) Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team

10. Trond Trondsen (Nor) Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team, all same time