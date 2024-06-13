Rereleased! Cycling Weekly heritage kit goes back on sale

Made by Bioracer our new range of heritage kit celebrates our unique history dating back to 1891

Cycling Weekly heritage kit
(Image credit: Andy Jones)
Simon Richardson
By
published

We've teamed up with Bioracer to bring back our 1891 heritage kit this summer. Originally launched in 2021 to celebrate our 130 year anniversary, we're relaunching it this year and extending the range so you can wear it year round. 

The classic red and black jerseys, designed with two white horizontal strips across the chest, are again available to buy along with a long sleeve jersey, tempest thermal jacket and a gilet. All are available in red and black and in men's and women's fit. 

Simon Richardson
Simon Richardson
Magazine editor

Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.

