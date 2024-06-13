Rereleased! Cycling Weekly heritage kit goes back on sale

We've teamed up with Bioracer to bring back our 1891 heritage kit this summer. Originally launched in 2021 to celebrate our 130 year anniversary, we're relaunching it this year and extending the range so you can wear it year round.

The classic red and black jerseys, designed with two white horizontal strips across the chest, are again available to buy along with a long sleeve jersey, tempest thermal jacket and a gilet. All are available in red and black and in men's and women's fit.

New CW heritage kit made by Bioracer (Image credit: Future / Bioracer)

To see the kit go to the Bioracer site, create an account (you'll need to fill in your name, address and email) and you'll be taken through to the CW shop where all the clothing can be purchased.

The shop will be open until July 5 meaning all orders have to be placed by then. Your kit will then be delivered in mid to late August.

The jerseys are Bioracer's classic Icon design with a full length zip, three rear pockets and a gripper around the waste. The winter jersey is their Tempest design. All items are available in black or red, in men's and women's fit, sizes from XXS to XXL. Bib shorts are available in black only.

CW Heritage kit pricelist

Order your 1891 heritage kit direct from Bioracer

- Icon short sleeve jersey £65

- Icon long sleeve jersey £75

- Icon high collar gilet £80

- Tempest thermal jacket £120

- Icon bib shorts £75

Please note that because all items of clothing are made-to-order to minimise waste, we are not able to replace any items that do not fit. Please take the time to look through Bioracer's size charts to help ensure you order the correct size.

Our heritage merchandise is also still available. From t-shirts and hoodies to prints of classic black and white images that feature in the magazine in week, you can purchase a little bit of cycling history.