Rereleased! Cycling Weekly heritage kit goes back on sale
Made by Bioracer our new range of heritage kit celebrates our unique history dating back to 1891
We've teamed up with Bioracer to bring back our 1891 heritage kit this summer. Originally launched in 2021 to celebrate our 130 year anniversary, we're relaunching it this year and extending the range so you can wear it year round.
The classic red and black jerseys, designed with two white horizontal strips across the chest, are again available to buy along with a long sleeve jersey, tempest thermal jacket and a gilet. All are available in red and black and in men's and women's fit.
To see the kit go to the Bioracer site, create an account (you'll need to fill in your name, address and email) and you'll be taken through to the CW shop where all the clothing can be purchased.
The shop will be open until July 5 meaning all orders have to be placed by then. Your kit will then be delivered in mid to late August.
The jerseys are Bioracer's classic Icon design with a full length zip, three rear pockets and a gripper around the waste. The winter jersey is their Tempest design. All items are available in black or red, in men's and women's fit, sizes from XXS to XXL. Bib shorts are available in black only.
CW Heritage kit pricelist
Order your 1891 heritage kit direct from Bioracer
- Icon short sleeve jersey £65
- Icon long sleeve jersey £75
- Icon high collar gilet £80
- Tempest thermal jacket £120
- Icon bib shorts £75
Please note that because all items of clothing are made-to-order to minimise waste, we are not able to replace any items that do not fit. Please take the time to look through Bioracer's size charts to help ensure you order the correct size.
Our heritage merchandise is also still available. From t-shirts and hoodies to prints of classic black and white images that feature in the magazine in week, you can purchase a little bit of cycling history.
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.
