Tweets of the week: A wholesome Women's Tour edition full of schoolchildren, dancing, and Shrek

The Women's WorldTour comes to England and Wales, and encounters some good things

Tweets overlaid on the Women's Tour peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

It has come to my attention that quite a few of these "tweets of the week" roundups have been full of snark and sarcasm, and it does not always have to be this way. In its place this week, is a collection of social media posts full of loveliness and joy. I'll try, anyway.

While men's cycling is often hard-nosed and very serious, very, very serious, women's cycling seems to be a lot nicer, a lot more friendly, and - dare I say it - a bit happier.

As a result, when the Women's WorldTour came to Britain this week for The Women's Tour, there was an outpouring of really quite marvellous tweets from the teams involved and people at the race. People in this country do really like cycling, when they are provided with it, whether it's the world's top women or men on the bikes in front of them.

Disclaimer: some of these tweets do not concern The Women's Tour, and I thought you should just be warned at this point, rather than being surprised later.

1. Jumbo-Visma seemed to have procured an extra member of their squad. I wonder how she is on the climbs. No pedals might hold her back. Adorable, though

See more

2. Most family members at races do not dress up as an ogre, but that was not enough for Lauretta Hanson's uncle this week

See more

3. Stage one of The Women's Tour saw the race delayed by an accident, so the Team Coop-Hitec Products riders had a dance. Lovely

See more

4. While the lone member of the breakaway, Danni Shrosbree of CAMS-Basso, took advantage of heated seats in the team car

See more

5. Barbara Guarischi has only one thought after a tough stage four in north Wales

See more

6. CAMS-Basso rider Sammie Stuart had a couple of famous fans during her time in the breakaway on stage two

See more

7. Children getting excited about bike racing, it is everything that we want to see. One of these kids could be the next... well, you get my point

See more

8. Have you ever seen anyone so excited to get a couple of bidons? I love this. Make sure you wash them, but don't put them in the dishwasher - that's how the decals come off

See more

9. Meanwhile, Lorena Wiebes donates the flowers she gets on the podium to a very lucky boy. To be fair, what was she going to do with them? Post them back to The Netherlands? Side-note here, but Wiebes has very cool tattoos, look out for them

See more

10. Look at the crowd at Pembrey Country Park this morning, it's so cool to see this many people caring about women's cycling. Apparently there were over 1000 schoolchildren among them, probably delighted to be missing maths

See more

11. Onto the non-Women's Tour section. Luke Rowe decides to reference an, um, interesting stereotype

See more

12. Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy refused to wear the helmet he was given to ride in the Jubilee pageant in. Poor Chris

See more

13. Finally, an insight into the life of a cycling team bus driver. Having followed the team buses up to the Col de Turini earlier this year, it is scary to watch

See more

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I love road racing first and foremost, but my interests spread beyond that. I like sticking to the tarmac on my own bike, however.


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

