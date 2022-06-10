Tweets of the week: A wholesome Women's Tour edition full of schoolchildren, dancing, and Shrek
The Women's WorldTour comes to England and Wales, and encounters some good things
It has come to my attention that quite a few of these "tweets of the week" roundups have been full of snark and sarcasm, and it does not always have to be this way. In its place this week, is a collection of social media posts full of loveliness and joy. I'll try, anyway.
While men's cycling is often hard-nosed and very serious, very, very serious, women's cycling seems to be a lot nicer, a lot more friendly, and - dare I say it - a bit happier.
As a result, when the Women's WorldTour came to Britain this week for The Women's Tour, there was an outpouring of really quite marvellous tweets from the teams involved and people at the race. People in this country do really like cycling, when they are provided with it, whether it's the world's top women or men on the bikes in front of them.
Disclaimer: some of these tweets do not concern The Women's Tour, and I thought you should just be warned at this point, rather than being surprised later.
1. Jumbo-Visma seemed to have procured an extra member of their squad. I wonder how she is on the climbs. No pedals might hold her back. Adorable, though
🇬🇧 #WomensTour🤩🤗 pic.twitter.com/Q1WKhtxTSvJune 6, 2022
2. Most family members at races do not dress up as an ogre, but that was not enough for Lauretta Hanson's uncle this week
#WomensTour When family shows up at the races... 🇦🇺@L_Hanson94 gets a visit from a 'best-dressed' uncle. 😂Goooo Retts! pic.twitter.com/T37tpA6s6DJune 7, 2022
3. Stage one of The Women's Tour saw the race delayed by an accident, so the Team Coop-Hitec Products riders had a dance. Lovely
Some race delay @thewomenstour but… @HoleMohr @tiriljorgensen and @iversen_ane keep themselves (and us 😉) warm with their dance moves! 💃 #WomensTour pic.twitter.com/gp3wILVdMJJune 6, 2022
4. While the lone member of the breakaway, Danni Shrosbree of CAMS-Basso, took advantage of heated seats in the team car
The breakaway photo you never expected to see! With 35km to go in Stage 1 of the Women’s Tour @DanniShrosbree has a 1:15 advantage over the bunch. With the race neutralised we’re making use of the heated seats. Taking it all in her stride 💪 pic.twitter.com/sZwznoU0spJune 6, 2022
5. Barbara Guarischi has only one thought after a tough stage four in north Wales
Dear England, a Gin Tonic now make me less drunk of today's stage 🤪 #cheers 📸 @photogomezsport pic.twitter.com/2uWtADZcD1June 8, 2022
6. CAMS-Basso rider Sammie Stuart had a couple of famous fans during her time in the breakaway on stage two
Oh My Days!Second ever @UCI_WWT race, went on a little solo effort and had @MarkCavendish supporting me!Doesn’t get much better than that 🤪@thewomenstour @CAMS_BassoBikes #womenstour #cycling #racing https://t.co/nql3sR0YSrJune 7, 2022
7. Children getting excited about bike racing, it is everything that we want to see. One of these kids could be the next... well, you get my point
Y5 & 6 pupils enjoyed cheering on the riders of the @UCI_WWT in stage 4 of their race. Good luck to all taking part! #WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/ZOQaoOW7yvJune 9, 2022
8. Have you ever seen anyone so excited to get a couple of bidons? I love this. Make sure you wash them, but don't put them in the dishwasher - that's how the decals come off
Little man got a couple of bidons thrown from the riders #womenstour pic.twitter.com/T1D54jyhC2June 6, 2022
9. Meanwhile, Lorena Wiebes donates the flowers she gets on the podium to a very lucky boy. To be fair, what was she going to do with them? Post them back to The Netherlands? Side-note here, but Wiebes has very cool tattoos, look out for them
File this under #ClassyTouch 💐#WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/vZPe2GqrElJune 9, 2022
10. Look at the crowd at Pembrey Country Park this morning, it's so cool to see this many people caring about women's cycling. Apparently there were over 1000 schoolchildren among them, probably delighted to be missing maths
🇬🇧 #WomensTour Such an amazing crowd🤩 pic.twitter.com/J6x1hFoKmvJune 10, 2022
11. Onto the non-Women's Tour section. Luke Rowe decides to reference an, um, interesting stereotype
#SheepShagArmy pic.twitter.com/MnhddNP5VpJune 8, 2022
12. Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy refused to wear the helmet he was given to ride in the Jubilee pageant in. Poor Chris
These are the ‘Team GB cycling helmets’ that have been provided for us to wear at the Jubilee Pageant this afternoon.. 😂 Desperately trying to get my own bike helmet across London in time, or I could be getting a bit of stick for this 😂😂😂🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/LzfNmXk0plJune 5, 2022
13. Finally, an insight into the life of a cycling team bus driver. Having followed the team buses up to the Col de Turini earlier this year, it is scary to watch
Can the IWG team bus get through that gap? 🚌 #MercanTourClassic pic.twitter.com/MsVsajXE5HMay 31, 2022
