Tweets of the week: Wout van Aert reunited with lost watch, Bradley Wiggins catches some rays, and one cyclist opts for chain mail

There are mementos to be found at bike races, as long as it's not Wout van Aert's Garmin

Wout van Aert competing for Belgium in a cyclo-cross race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

I came across a heartwarming video this week of two young cyclo-cross fans returning a watch to Wout van Aert.

It happened at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships last weekend, where the Belgian finished second, earning a silver medal, but losing his beloved Garmin in the process. “How will I ever tell the time again?” he must have thought. The prang of fear lasted only moments.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.