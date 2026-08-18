Continental expands Aero 111 tyre range with wider 32mm option – Vortex Generator cutouts remain

Continental's flagship race Aero 111 is now available in widths of 32mm width, adding to the 26 and 29mm versions already on the market.

A 32mm aero tyre would have been unthinkable a few years ago when it was thought that “narrow and hard” was the only way to achieve speed. But times have changed, and there’s now plenty of empirical data showing that wider and softer can also be fast under the right conditions. A bigger tyre volume and lower pressure result in a broader contact patch, less bouncing and better power transfer to the road – the result of which improves speed.

Another key contributor to the demand for wider aero tyres is the speeds at which riders are travelling. Faster frames, clothing, and helmets have increased average speeds across the spectrum, with riders seeking ways to boost comfort and ride quality.

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What's new on the Continental Aero 111?

Aside from the new width, the latest Aero 111 remains unchanged. The 32mm Aero 111 uses the patented tread pattern developed by Continental and Swiss Side. The tread features “48 precision cavities that act as vortex generators,” which claim to improve aerodynamics by reducing drag and enhancing the sailing effect. Continental’s data shows a six-watt saving at 30km/h and 18 watts at 45km/h when compared to the regular GP5000 S TR tyre.

Continental’s Black Chilli compound and Vectran puncture protection are once again present, designed to balance weight and grip in both wet and dry conditions.

Continental’s rubber compound recipe is such a closely guarded secret it’s impossible to provide any empirical evidence to support the company’s claims. And despite spending a whole day looking round the R&D facilities at Continental’s Hannover Centre on a recent press trip, I’ve come out none the wiser (and as we weren’t allowed to share most of what we saw, I can tell you even less).

What we do know is that the rubber compound is the same as used on the flagship Grand Prix 5000 series, a tyre constantly seen as the standard to beat in terms of road performance.

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On the subject of the GP5000, Continental recommends running the Aero 111 as a front tyre paired with a GP5000 S TR on the rear, as seen employed across the pro peloton, including none other than Tadej Pogačar.

(Image credit: Continental)

Compatibility, weight and pricing

Before upgrading to 32mm tyres, it’s worth considering the potential downsides.

First up, there’s rim compatibility. In terms of ETRTO standards, you can safely run the Aero 111 on internal rim widths of 16-25mm for both 29mm and 32mm width tyres. However, given the overall ranges, we would expect that the 32mm tyre would be better suited – and so achieve an optimum fit – on rims at the mid- to wider end of this range and the 29mm at the narrower end. Conversely, the tyre profile and fitted width of the 32 mm tyre may not be optimal on a rim at the smaller end of the width range. This is something we’ll look at as part of our full test.

Secondly, there’s a 30g or 10% weight increase between the 29- (280g) and 32mm (310g) widths.

And finally, there’s the price. At £113.95/ $140.94/ €128.95, the Aero 111 represents quite an outlay for a niche product. We’re awaiting confirmation from Continental on whether this price applies to all three widths or only to the new 32mm offering.



Oh, and sadly, despite Continental offering the previous widths of the Aero 111 in tan wall as well as black during this year’s Tour de France, they’ve not made it into the new line-up, so we’re stuck with black on black.