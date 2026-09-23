Castelli announces new Gabba Pro jacket – but it’s only for men

Today, Castelli announced the latest iteration of its ‘iconic’ Castelli Gabba, alongside newly released Perfetto 4 and Perfetto Pro jackets.

Only, the press release kind of reminded me of that horrendous Yorkie advert: not for girls (or, women).

The new Gabba Pro sees the brand – which supplies kit to the Soudal Quick-Step and AG Insurance-Soudal teams – integrate its ‘AirCore’ tech into the garment that has set the benchmark for wet weather racing apparel since its inception in 2009.

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This reimagined Gabba promises "complete waterproof coverage" for riding in "torrential rain", alongside the jacket-meets-jersey's legendary breathability and flexible fit, that was challenged by the ban on PFAS-based chemicals used in the original.

The Gabba received a divisive redesign in 2024 with the Castelli Gabba R, but the new Gabba Pro looks to take the ‘holy grail’ of cycling kit back to its roots.

The Castelli Gabba R is still available in men's and women's fits on the brand's website, with its unique selling points a combination of weather protection and aerodynamics.

Castelli is making its Perfetto 4 – which is "designed for everyday riders", in the words of Castelli’s press release – in a women’s fit. The Perfetto Pro, designed for cooler conditions, suitable for light showers, and in a ‘race’ fit, is being released only for men.

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Castelli's Global Brand Manager Steve Smith notes in the brand's press release: “[The Gabba Pro], and the Perfetto Pro, are jackets you want to wear when you need breathability, mobility and a competitive edge, while the Perfetto 4 is everything you loved about our previous Perfettos, but taken to the next level.”

It’s far from the first time a top-level piece of cycling equipment has been made only for the majority market. And, it’s possible – at time of writing, Castelli has not responded to my questions regarding the choice – that the expectation is that female racers will be suitably catered for with the 'men’s fit’ jackets, similar to Santini’s move to providing ‘unisex’ jerseys.

However, I can’t help but feel disappointed in this leading garment seemingly shutting the door on its top-level gear to female customers. It may be that sales figures show fewer female riders gravitate towards the Gabba and its wet-weather credentials. But, there's got to be an argument for a lack of kit availability creating a self-perpetuating cycle.

Plus, the Gabba has been available to both genders since 2015, so a walkback feels like another case of reducing women's specific kit in the pursuit of reduced manufacturing cost.

Still, if you’re the majority, perhaps you just want the tech specs – so, here we go.

Castelli Gabba Pro

(Image credit: Castelli)

The Gabba Pro now uses the AirCore tech that Castelli designed in conjunction with Polartec. This move was made necessary by a ban on the use of PFAS-based chemicals. The fabrics aim is to create a "tight membrane that shuts out the elements while still allowing air to permeate it", e.g., providing water and wind resistance without creating that ‘boil in a bag’ experience no one wants.

Castelli says AirCore is "essentially windproof as it lets in a very small, imperceptible amount of air that delivers air permeability of 0.7 cubic feet per minute (CFM)", and "essentially waterproof", due to its "achieving a hydrostatic pressure test score of 5,000mm, which means normal rain would have to fall with 6.25 times more force than it usually does to permeate it."

The jacket provides a "close to body" race fit, with short sleeves designed to be paired with arm warmers when required.

It’s also, interestingly, an online exclusive – which may be an unpopular decision with local dealers.

Smith states: "All three jackets provide excellent warmth, breathability and protection against intermittent showers but if torrential rain is forecast, we’d recommend the Gabba R for complete waterproof coverage."

Sizes are available from XS to 3XL and the quoted weight is 196g. RRPs are €260/$320/£230.

Castelli Perfetto 4

(Image credit: Castelli)

The Castelli Perfetto 4 is designed for "everyday riders", it offers a "tailored" performance fit that’s not as close as a race fit. Despite the ‘everyday’ remit, it is still the jacket the Soudal Quick-Step team have been using over the last season.

The Perfetto 4 is suited to "cool conditions" – between 4-12°C / 39/53°F – "with a possibility of light showers".

Taping at the shoulders, previously silver, has been swapped out for a transparent "chameleon tape", reportedly creating a "revitalized look and feel".

Sizes for men range from XS to 34XL, women's sizes from XS to XL, with weights a claimed 286g and 239g respectivey. The RRP is €260/$330/£280.

Castelli Perfetto Pro

(Image credit: Castelli)

Finally, the Perfetto Pro mirros the Perfetto 4 in many ways, but provides protection for cooler conditions, its "sweet spot" a reported 6-14°C /42-57°F.

Here, the transparent shoulder tape was reportedly introduced to "reinforce the shoulder seams for targeted rain protection without added bulk". The floating pocket and splash tail construction created for the Gabba R have made their way to this garment, too.

The fit is 'race' tailored, with the men's only option available from XS to 3XL and weighing a reported 226g, prices are €280/$350/£300.

Cycling Weekly will call in some kit to put to the test. We'll update this story if Castelli provides more information about the male only approach in two of the three jackets.