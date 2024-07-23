We tried the Santini Unisex jersey and it made me challenge my preconceived prejudices

As a concept, unisex clothing sounds like a compromise that inhibits personal choice. Santini's take, with its clever design, high-tech fabrics and appealing hues, is anything but

The purple Unisex Santini Ombra cycling jersey seen on a merged image of half male and half female rider with a stone wall and planting behind them
When Santini launched its Unisex range of cycling kit back in the Spring the Cycling Weekly Tech Team was inquisitive. After decades of championing better technical apparel for women, and finally seeing the tide turn, a gender-neutral kit advertised as progressive was met with - at best - curiosity.

In the interest of open-mindedness, my partner and I duly volunteered as mannequins to see if a one-size cycling jersey really could fit all. 

Size small across Santini jerseys
SmallChest (cm) Waist (cm) Hips (cm)
Unisex 92-9678-8292-96
Men's 92-9678-8292-96
Women's 82-8664-6894-98

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

