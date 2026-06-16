From Concept to Creation: It’s really this easy to build custom cycling kit

Buying kit from a brand you know and love is all well and good, but sometimes you’re after something a little different. There are numerous reasons to buy custom cycling kit: wanting to show off your own design, needing matching jerseys for a group event such as a charity or corporate ride, sourcing a supplier for your cycling club’s clothing, or designing a leader’s jersey for a stage race. Customised cycle clothing allows riders to stand out from the bunch, individually or as a group. owayo creates the opportunity to blend style with functionality and performance, delivering professional-quality designs on premium fabrics. The 3D Kit Designer provides complete creative freedom to the user; explore numerous patterns and colours, and have fun creating exactly what you dream of wearing.

Read on to see how easy it is to design high-quality, unique cycle clothing and why owayo’s 3D Kit Designer is the perfect tool for the job.

Choose what you want to customise

You probably already know what you’re looking for: a single jersey, a matching jersey and shorts or a whole collection of kit for a club order. owayo offers a complete men’s and women’s range of long and short sleeve jerseys, bib shorts, skin suits, bib tights and casual wear, plus a unisex collection of jackets, gilets and accessories.

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Just because you’re purchasing from a custom kit supplier, there’s no need to compromise on quality and performance. The fabrics are durable and the colours made to last. The collection includes more relaxed and race-fit items to suit recreational and competitive cyclists alike, and all are constructed from advanced, lightweight fabrics that’ll wick moisture effectively and remain comfortable on big rides. If you’re ordering shorts, you’ll have a choice of pads (or no pad if you prefer), and many of the tops allow you to choose different pocket and reflectivity configurations. Regardless of the item you choose to customise, you can expect to find all the features you would in your current favourite brand, such as breathable materials, aerodynamic cuts and practical touches such as high-vis details and secure storage, except you can really make this your own.

Available globally, including across the US, UK, and Australia, owayo combines its international reach with high-quality German manufacturing. With an environmentally responsible ethos, all their fabrics are Oeko-Tex certified, ensuring that everything you’re purchasing is free from harmful substances. They only manufacture clothes to order, minimising waste, and everything is done in-house: R&D, design and manufacturing.

(Image credit: owayo)

Pick your favourite design

Designing your kit begins with choosing from one of the 32 base designs. These templates have been thoughtfully created in terms of aesthetics and functionality, ensuring that the placement of patterns and shapes works on the fabric, complements additional logos and text, and will be visually appealing when worn on the bike. They’re a starting point for your creativity and can be used as is or completely customised. If you need extra inspiration, you can start with one of owayo’s suggestions and build from there.

(Image credit: owayo)

Get creative with colours, logos and text

This is where the customisation really starts, and is where owayo really stands out from the rest. Unlike other suppliers, where you’ll send in your design for them to print onto their clothes, you’re in charge of the whole process using the 3D Kit Designer. Test different patterns, combinations of colours, logo and text placement as much as and for as long as you like before committing.

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There are over 150 colours in the OCOL colour system (created by designers and colour experts) and a huge range of patterns, think animal prints, geometric designs, hand-drawn sketches and many others. You can choose from logos in the system or upload your own, and add text such as the name of your club, team or group, placed exactly where you’d like it on the front, back or arms. Select from different fonts, colours and sizes.

There’s no need to worry about whether the colours will turn out how you hope, as if you’re in doubt, simply contact owayo in advance of your order and they will send out a piece of fabric with all your chosen colours printed on it. You’re then guaranteed that what you ordered is exactly what will turn up. If you can’t find an exact match to your brand’s colours, owayo can help you out — just email them with the Pantone, HKS or RAL colour code and they can add it into your account for use in the 3D Kit Designer.

(Image credit: owayo)

Personalise your order

Once you’re happy with your design, add it to the shopping basket for further personalisation. Choose how many you would like — there is no minimum order but big groups and teams get significant discounts with tiered pricing. When choosing sizes, owayo offers more than the standard XS to XL. The jerseys, for example, have nine different sizes to choose from; every person in your order can really fine-tune the fit and won’t have to compromise with something that’s a little too small or a bit baggy. If you’ve added text, this can now be personalised for each jersey if you wish.

(Image credit: owayo)

Send your order for checking

Before ordering, your 3D render will be thoroughly checked by the owayo team. They will ensure that all the logos and text fit well and are going to look perfect when they arrive.

(Image credit: owayo)

Place your order

There’s no minimum order with owayo and pricing is all-inclusive, so no matter how extravagant your design or how many logos you want included, the price remains the same.

Once your design is checked and you’ve paid for your order, production begins. You don’t have to wait months for your order to arrive at your door. Delivery times vary between two and five weeks depending on whether it’s peak spring/summer or off-peak. You can view the current fixed lead time on the website, making it easier to plan in advance of an upcoming event.

Owayo’s custom kit design process is incredibly simple, and thanks to the 3D render, you know exactly what it will look like when it arrives. Designs are stored indefinitely, making owayo the perfect choice for cycling clubs and teams who wish to make repeat orders year after year.

Shipping is worldwide, so whether you're in the UK, or you need to ship your owayo custom kit elsewhere, request a free fabric sample to feel the quality for yourself, and explore owayo’s 3D Kit Designer for building your dream kit.