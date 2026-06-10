Six reasons to get dedicated cycle insurance this summer

Riding a bike is meant to be fun, and no one wants to think about the times when things don’t go to plan, but investing in some dedicated cycle insurance can potentially save you money, time and stress, and give you peace of mind so you can go out and enjoy every ride. Tens of thousands of bikes are stolen in the UK every year and many cyclists are injured, and in these unfortunate situations The Insurance Emporium can have your back. They offer varying levels of cover, plus the option to add ‘competitive use’ to the White Jersey, Green Jersey and Polka Dot Jersey levels, alongside a number of other optional benefits. Whether you’re a commuter, an adventurer or a racer, read on for six reasons to get yourself insured this summer.

1. Extensive cover for bikes, kit, and family members

The Insurance Emporium policies cover a range of bikes whatever the level of cover you choose. Mountain, road or gravel, acoustic or electric (the latter needs to fall within the UK definition of an e-bike), tricycle, tandem, trailer bike or push scooter – all are included, plus more.

Not only is your bike covered, but you’ll get up to £5,000 (level dependent) to replace bike accessories such as bottle cages, lights and panniers, cycle clothing, technology (cycling computers and dedicated cameras) and bicycle trailers. Other gadgets and mobile phones can be included if you pay an additional premium.

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You can also insure up to three additional family members on your policy. Enjoy exploring with your partner, siblings, parents or kids, even your grandparents or grandchildren (all bikes must be insured and ridden by someone 14 years or over), and they will get worldwide cover from 65 days to 90 days per trip for theft, loss and accidental damage.

(Image credit: The Insurance Emporium)

2. Cover for theft and accidental damage

Whether it’s the daily commute, a road ride with friends or club mates or a trip to the bike park, there’s always a risk of theft or your bike getting accidentally damaged.

If your bike is taken unlawfully and not found or returned in 28 days, provided it is appropriately secured, including from an unattended vehicle, you will be eligible for a replacement up to the value of £10,000. The ‘new for old for life’ settlement means your bike will be replaced by another of the same make and model, or an equivalent, as long as the sum you have insured it for covers its value as new.

If you have an accident, a crash, or your bike is in some other way suddenly and unexpectedly damaged, you will be covered for repairs, or replacement (if unrepairable), in the same way as above, and while waiting for a new bike or a repair, you’ll be able to hire a replacement bike for up to four weeks, so you needn’t cancel upcoming trips or events.

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(Image credit: The Insurance Emporium)

3. Protection for yourself

You need to be aware that there’s risk involved when cycling: the more you ride, the further you go, and the more extreme the terrain you explore, the bigger the risks. Not to say you’ll ever need to use it, but The Insurance Emporium will cover you in the event of a crash or other type of accident that causes a permanent, disabling impact on your life within 12 months of the incident. This includes death, loss of hearing, limbs or sight, or any other permanent disablement. You’ll also be covered for any dental treatment caused by an injury to your mouth.

(Image credit: The Insurance Emporium)

4. Protection for others

Even when you’re experienced, things can still go wrong, and sometimes these incidents can affect others too. Imagine you’re involved in a collision with a pedestrian or another road user and are found responsible for the accident; legal costs can add up, as can the costs you incur for damage to third party property.

The White Jersey, Green Jersey, and Polka Dot Jersey levels of cover include public liability insurance, ranging from £1M to £3M, and if you feel like you’d benefit from additional cover, you have the option to top this up to £5M.

5. Be covered for theft, loss or damage anywhere in the world

Considering a summer bikepacking trip to somewhere as remote as Kyrgyzstan? Want to challenge yourself to some of the most famous climbs in the Alps or Pyrenees? Or are you planning to sign up for a training camp in sunnier climes? Your bike will be covered for up to 65/80/90 days on any trip worldwide (depending on your cover level), so that’s one less thing to plan, and you can head off knowing you’ll get the support you need if something goes wrong.

(Image credit: The Insurance Emporium)

6. Racing

All types of commuting and leisure cycling are included in the three policies, including non-competitive sportives. However, if you’re already racing or thinking about giving it a go, then you should consider adding on the ‘competitive use’ benefit. This extends standard cover to include road racing, time trials, cross country, track, cyclocross and triathlons — essentially anything where there’s a chance you might step onto a podium. Choose competitive use and you will be covered during a race if your bike is stolen, lost or accidentally damaged. If you have to withdraw from an event due to injury or illness, you will be able to claim back any non-refundable event fee when choosing the event withdrawal optional benefit.

Any time you ride, there’s always risk, and having bike insurance can help you deal with issues if or when they occur. With varying levels of cover to choose from, plus a number of optional extras, The Insurance Emporium’s cycle insurance allows you to tailor a policy to work for you.

Lifestyle Policy Limited is an appointed representative of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited. The Insurance Emporium is a trading name of The Equine and Livestock Insurance Company Limited (registered in England and Wales no: 294940) which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority no:202748.

All content provided on this blog is for informational purposes only. We make no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any information on this site or found by following any link on this site. We will not be liable for any errors or omissions in this information nor for the availability of this information. We will not be liable for any loss, injury, or damage arising from the display or use of this information. This policy is subject to change at any time.

We offer a variety of cover levels, so please check the policy cover suits your needs before purchasing. For your protection, please ensure you read the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID) and policy wording, for information on policy exclusions and limitations.