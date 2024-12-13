What makes Cube’s range of kids bikes worth considering?

Cube Kids Bike Range
The Cube's range of kids' bikes is designed with practical features for small hands
(Image credit: Cube)
There is a bewildering amount of choice for kids bikes out there, but happily, Cube’s range is not only easy to navigate but also boasts some well thought out features. We’re going to be looking specifically at the brands Acid and Numove range of kids bikes.

Put simply, the Acid range is designed with practical features and components specifically designed to work with smaller hands, making these ideal starter bikes. On the other hand, the range of Numove bikes are focused on being lightweight meaning they’re easier for kids to ride while still retaining the toughness that any child’s bike needs to withstand enthusiastic play.

