What makes Cube’s range of kids bikes worth considering?

There is a bewildering amount of choice for kids bikes out there, but happily, Cube’s range is not only easy to navigate but also boasts some well thought out features. We’re going to be looking specifically at the brands Acid and Numove range of kids bikes.

Put simply, the Acid range is designed with practical features and components specifically designed to work with smaller hands, making these ideal starter bikes. On the other hand, the range of Numove bikes are focused on being lightweight meaning they’re easier for kids to ride while still retaining the toughness that any child’s bike needs to withstand enthusiastic play.

The Cube Acid 200 Disc sits in the middle of the sizes the Acid range is offered in. It features 20 inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and a 6061 aluminium frame. The Acid line up ranges from 16 inch wheel sizes all the way up to 26 inch.

If we look at all the ACID 200 bikes, you have the option of bikes with canti-lever brakes, disc brakes or even an allroad build which comes with mudguards, lights and a kickstand as standard. Of course, these accessories are mountable to any of Cube’s kids bikes and are all available via a Cube dealer.

You may also notice when looking at the different options available, are the variety of colour options to choose from. There’s something for every kid, be it subtle and understanded or something that’s a little more eye-catching.

The same can be seen across the range of Numove bikes. These are offered in sizes ranging from 12 inch wheels to 24 inch wheels. As mentioned earlier the key difference here is the weight saved and you could see weight drop by around 1.5 kilos against the comparative Acid model.

Providing your child with a lighter weight bike comes with a variety of benefits. These include being easier to ride, they’re easier to manoeuvre and pick up if needed and if any small tumbles occur, then there will be a little less weight to contend with.

(Image credit: Cube)

Thanks to the majority of the bikes in the Numove range featuring a single speed drive train, maintenance is kept to a minimum and the built in chain guard will prevent oily stains making their way onto clothes. Likewise, the cantilever brakes are also simple and cost effective to maintain.

If we turn our attention back to the Acid 200 Disc, you’ll spot some key differences. Most notably is the option to buy a disc brake equipped bike from size 20 inch wheels and up. So, if you want to ensure your little rider has the most powerful style of brakes, those being hydraulic disc brakes, then this could be an important consideration.

If you pair those brakes with the rugged tyres, and the 7 speed gears, you’re left with a versatile package which could inspire the love of mountain biking or just simply getting outdoors to enjoy the love of two wheels.

(Image credit: Cube)

And if your child falls in love with cycling then good news, because beyond the Acid and Numove ranges, Cube also offers more focussed models for kids who want to take their riding to the next level whether that’s on a hardtail, a full suspension mountain bike or a road bike. With Cube you can nurture and cater to your kids' passion for cycling, and the likelihood is that it will all be spawned from either a Numove or an Acid.

So, if you want to learn more about Cube’s range of reasonably priced and well specced kids bikes, then head over to its website.