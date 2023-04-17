‘I have a lot of confidence in Tao’ - Ineos DS backs Geoghegan Hart for Tour of the Alps success
Ineos Grenadiers trialling Giro d'Italia lineup of Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas, Pavel Sivakov and Thymen Arensman
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ineos Grenadiers directeur sportif Matteo Tosatto has backed Tao Geohegan Hart for Tour of the Alps success as the team finalises its preparation for the Giro d’Italia.
The British squad have a variety of cards to play at the week-long stage race, including Geraint Thomas, Pavel Sivakov, Thymen Arensman and Geogehegan Hart.
This is likely to be the core of the team's Giro squad, which begins at the beginning of May.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly before stage one, Tosatto explained that he believes the course particularly suits Geoghegan Hart, and that Ineos would look to take control of the race from the word go.
“I have a lot of confidence in Tao for today,” Tosatto said. “I think it's the best day for him along with tomorrow. I spoke with the riders this morning, and explained the importance of group communication, and if they’re all happy in the race.”
“It’s not a long stage today, we’ll be waiting for the second last climb when it’s super hard to do anything. I think today is the first opportunity for us to try to win the stage and take control of the race.”
Geoghegan Hart finished second at the 2019 edition of the race behind eventual winner Sivakov. Thomas also won the race himself for Ineos in 2017.
Ahead of the Giro, much of the pre-race hype has been around the widely-anticipated two-way scrap between Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) for the Maglia Rosa.
However, Tosatto feels that Ineos can arrive at the Giro in good shape, and certainly look to get amongst the overall battle in the general classification.
“A lot of people talk of the big fight between Remco and Roglic, particularly after the Volta a Catalunya,” he added. “The Giro is super hard, especially the last week. Ok, Remco and Roglic are the favourites, but the last week will decide.”
“I have a lot of confidence in the shape of my guys. You look at the last five or six Giro’s, and it was decided in the last week.”
Tosatto told CW that barring any major incident, the same line up selected for Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour of the Alps is likely to be the squad selected for the Grande Partenza on 6 May.
“I think yes, in the team bus here you have the seven riders,” Tosatto said. “It’s not decided if the lineup is complete, but this race is the last step.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'We’re here to race, we’re here to win': Hugh Carthy ready to kick on at the Tour of the Alps ahead of Giro d'Italia
British climber using week long stage race as final preparation for a shot at Giro success in May
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'It denigrates racing': EF boss criticises Amstel Gold Race organisers for Pogačar drafting controversy
EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters frustrated at apparent car drafting advantage given to men's race winner Tadej Pogačar
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We’re here to race, we’re here to win': Hugh Carthy ready to kick on at the Tour of the Alps ahead of Giro d'Italia
British climber using week long stage race as final preparation for a shot at Giro success in May
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel buoyed by UAE Tour success as preparation for Giro d’Italia continues
Reigning World Champion says Giro preparation is on track as he prepares to head to altitude
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jai Hindley set for ‘fun and aggressive racing’ at the Tour Down Under
Last year’s Giro d’Italia champion plays down his chances of a potential Tour Down Under Victory as he looks ahead to coming months
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
From the World Championships to Paris-Roubaix: Cycling Weekly's wins of 2022
It is hard to look past Annemiek van Vleuten, but we tried, so here is the best win of the year, plus nine more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas targets Giro d'Italia after disappointment over Tour de France route
Welshman says he doesn't know whether he will be riding for GC in May or not yet
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Gianni Savio's Drone Hopper team set to miss the 2023 Giro d'Italia
Italian hopes squad can continue at Continental level as they search for a new headline sponsor
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d’Italia 2023 route: Every stage detailed for the 106th edition of the Corsa Rosa
Taking an in depth look at all 21 stages of the 2023 edition of the Italian grand tour
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated