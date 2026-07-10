'I'm better than back then' – a bad day in the 2026 Tour de France for Tadej Pogačar? Don't bet on it

The yellow jersey explains how he's grown, and improved, since the day he cracked on the Col du Granon

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Tadej Pogacar before stage 7 Tour de France 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)