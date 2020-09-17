Score 8/10 Pros Well tailored, close fit

Three generous rear pockets

Zipped pocket for valuables

Sleek design

Lightweight and breathable Cons Premium price for a jersey Price as reviewed: £142.00

The Tricolor SE Jersey from Velocio has a pretty slim fit, tailored to sit close to the skin from neck to hips and extending mid-way down the upper arm. The SE here stands for ‘Special Edition’, which refers to the limited colour way applied to the ‘Signature’ jersey fit.

Like a lot of kit from Velocio, the jersey is available in an impressively wide selection of sizes, from XXS to XXL.

Velocio has used a high quality YKK zip for the closure, with small black ‘zipper garages’ at either end to stop any irritation against your skin. At the hem of the jersey, a combination of light elastic and a silicone strip help to keep the jersey in place.

The main fabric of the jersey is a recycled high gauge knit from Italy, which is really lightweight and slightly see-through when held up to the light, without being unnecessarily revealing. This jersey is designed with performance on hot summer days in mind, and is claimed to provide UPF30 protection. Besides being ultra light, the fabric is also really stretchy in all directions, and beautifully soft on the skin.

On the rear, you’ll find three large pockets, reinforced using Velocio’s ‘anti-sag’ design to help your stowed items, whether that be extra layers, snacks or tools, stay in place. You’ll also find a small zippered pocket too, perfect for valuables like money, a car key or small phone.

As is the case with most of the Velocio range, branding is sleek and minimal. There’s a single logo on the left chest and the word logo quite small down the left hip, both printed in a reflective detail, which is complemented by a small reflective tab on the right hip and backs of the sleeves.

The ride

I’d struggle to fault the fit of the Tricolor SE jersey; it’s aerodynamic without feeling restrictive, and a perfect fit thanks to Velocio’s extensive fit guide on their website. I would like to see slightly longer sleeves, but that’s purely personal preference.

Even with a bulky windproof stuffed into the middle pocket, tools, keys, a phone and snacks, the jersey stayed neatly in place, even over some bumpier terrain on a few gravel rides. The sturdier fabric used on the inside of the pockets to stabilise them obviously does its job!

Aesthetically-speaking, with a hint of yellow I love the design, which teams up really nicely with their Signature bibs in navy. Each year, Velocio releases its Signature jersey in several fun designs, including blossom prints and a collaboration with the (awesome) American artist and rider, Lisa Congdon.

The lightweight fabric really comes into its own on hotter days, which helps to wick sweat well. The tight knit means that you won’t be left feeling exposed either, as the coverage is very modest, unlike some other lightweight meshy jerseys.

Value

The only sticking point I could find with the Tricolor SE Jersey was the price. At £142, it’s far beyond what I would pay for a jersey. For sure, there’s lots of really well thought through features that I’ve been impressed by, but I’d have to wait for a sale before even considering investing.

Having said that, Velocio is doing a lot of good work which will have an influence on the price. The jersey is made from recycled fabric, the business contributes to 1% For The Planet, and it supports a range of charities through annual fundraising campaigns. This jersey may be pricey, but as Velocio puts it, it helps to create ‘a better way’.

Verdict This beautifully fitting jersey from Velocio's Signature range, in one of its annual special edition prints, is a great choice for riders that really appreciate quality details and sustainable design, and are happy to pay a premium for it.

Details

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Size tested: M

Colours: Ultramarine or Celeste

Weight: 106g

Contact: www.velocio.cc

