The Ribble R872 is a budget carbon bike without the budget ride, matching other brands without matching their price tags

With all the trimmings you’d expect from a modern carbon frame, the Ribble R872 undercuts the competition in terms of ride quality and value for money.

A double winner of our £1K bike grouptest, there was no question that this bike deserved a spot in Editor’s Choice 2018.

The Ribble R872 is the £1K contender from the Preston brand that rules the roost when it comes to affordable race bikes.

Ribble is a serial winner of group tests thanks to sourcing excellent frames from the same Far East factories as the big names and selling them at a fraction of the price.

Frame

The Ribble R872 is Ribble’s best-selling carbon road bike. It uses Toray T1000 and T800 high-modulus carbon-fibre – once the preserve of the most exclusive Italian marques – in a frame that’s stiffer and lighter than its predecessor (claimed 1,070g in the size small).

The R872 is bang up to date in terms of the frame’s features. All cables are internally routed and the R872 is Di2 compatible. Although it’s not remotely an ‘aero’ frame the fork crown and the rear of the down tube fit together neatly, eliminating a watt-wasting gap.

The R872 bulges where maximum stiffness is required: the tapered head tube, press-fit bottom bracket shell and chainstays are all oversized and rock solid, while the 27.2mm seatpost, skinny by comparison, promotes comfort.

The Ribble has an unbeatable spec at this price – Shimano 105 throughout, including the chainset. Magic Aksium wheels are better than the Fulcrum Racing Sport wheels specced last year, but the R872 still really deserves better – and if you want to spend more on some deep-section carbon rims at point of purchase you can, thanks to Ribble’s innovative Bikebuilder app.

Ribble R872: ride

All of this results in a ride quality that is very impressive indeed. It has the stiffness paired with rear-end comfort of a much more expensive bike. The geometry is spot-on – not too steep but perfect for stability on descents and at speed and easy to set up.

Its rigidity makes it slightly clattery on rough roads, but this is a common characteristic of lightweight carbon frames and is in no way unique to the Ribble. Besides, the direct feel when climbing more than makes up for this and perhaps most importantly, it feels fun to ride, leaving you grinning from ear to ear.

Value

There’s absolutely no doubt that the Ribble offers super value for money. A high-modulus carbon frame paired with a complete 105 groupset for a smidge over £1,000 is exceptional.

Verdict It has a high-modulus carbon frame, it's light and stiff, it has internal cable routing and a modern aesthetic and to top it off it has a great spec. The Ribble R872 is hard to beat at this price point.