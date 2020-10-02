Score 9/10 Pros Price

Just because an item falls smack, dab, bang in the middle of a brand’s range, it doesn’t meant it has to sacrifice on quality and comfort.

And these Silver bib shorts from Swiss outfit Curoe are a perfect representation of this, with the brand better known for its custom kit producing a very impressive bib short.

Construction

With six panels, Cuore’s Silver bib shorts are made from medium compression lycra with a sheen finish, and the stitching is double-needle sewn for durability, but not flatlock stitched.

Inside, you’ll find the brand’s top of the line Embody MS2 chamois. With multi-density foam used throughout and an articulated fit, the bright yellow face fabric is Swiss-made Schoeller’s performance fabric with carbon yarn the brand says offers increased breathability and moisture transfer.

The pad has a seam right down the middle, something the brand says allows each side to move independently as you pedal. At the front, the chamois comes up high enough to provide a big of modesty — although the seams which assemble the front panel seemingly form an arrow that points directly at your family jewels.

While the Gold level and Pioneer bibs are grippler-less, the Silver bibs have a silicone infused 60mm, wide-leg band. It is supremely sticky and locks the shorts in place, and does well to prevent leg and knee warmers from creeping down.

At the top, the braces are mesh with a panel of the open mesh material used on the front of the brand’s jerseys.

These bibs are of course available as part of Cuore’s custom program, where every panel is customizable, and bespoke tailoring is available. They also have no order minimums, so you could design a single custom kit if you wanted — however, taking this route isn’t cheap.

Ride

Cuore’s Silver bib shorts are a pretty simple affair: there’s not a mix of exotic fabrics that vary the compression based on muscle groups, and it’s this simplicity that makes them work.

The lycra offers great moisture transfer and enough compression to keep your legs happy after they’ve been spinning in circles for hours on end. The gripper provides plenty of hold but doesn’t pinch or uncomfortably pull on your skin, and the braces at the top sit pretty flat and don’t chafe or pull at your shoulders.

Ultimately, the most important part of any pair of shorts is the chamois and the Embody MS2 is one of the best I’ve used. There is a decent level of padding, plenty for all-day epics on rough roads, and crucially it doesn’t doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a diaper.

With the articulated fit, the chamois moves well with your body, whether it be on the saddle, or pushing up that horrible steep fire road where you ran out of steam. The seam down the middle seems to work as advertised, but the way it’s recessed doesn’t cause any discomfort — in fact you can’t feel it at all.

Value

Priced at €150.00 / U$189, they fall roughly in the range of a mid-high end set of bibs, comparable to a Gore C5 or Castelli Endurance 2. Given the option, I’d choose the Cuore every time.

Verdict Simple Swiss made bibs that provide supreme comfort thanks to a top notch chamois.

Details

Price: €150.00 / US$189

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: Full custom

Contact: cuore.ch

