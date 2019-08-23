Score 10/10 Pros Fit

Comfort

Price
Cons: Nothing
Price as reviewed: £49.99

In a world where bib shorts costing £150 plus are commonplace it’s refreshing to see a company producing a top-of-the-line short retailing for less than £50. The Van Rysel RR900 bib short manages to pack in most of the features you would expect from a range topping short but thanks to the might of parent company, sports giant Decathlon, Van Rysel is able to keep the price as low as possible.

The Van Rysel RR900 bib short is constructed from two lightweight stretch materials split over eight panels in the lower short with further panelling spread across the bib section.

This bib section also makes use of laser cut edges to reduce the number of seams and keep it as light as possible as well as a large hole located at the centre of the back to aid breathability and temperature control. Doing a great job of keeping the legs in place the RR900 feature tapered leg grippers made of a more compressive material and backed with silicon stipling.

Keeping things as cool as possible, Van Rysel claim these shorts are perfect for hot weather riding, the bib and outside leg panels are made of a more perforated, stretch and breathable fabric. Minimal logos and a small valuables/race radio pocket on the back of the bib complete the package

The fit is one of the best things about the RR900, compressive without being restrictive, with enough comfort to make you happy enough to spend all day in them. Van Rysel has also allowed enough length in the bib to ensure that my six foot frame didn’t feel to cramped when riding or just walking around, something that can be an issue for taller riders that are fortunate enough to require smaller sizes. The leg length is a little shorter than the typical knee top length that seems to be popular currently.

Personally I preferred the length, it’s not too short nor too long; just right.

Of course fit is just one part that makes a short into a great short, the chamois pad needs to work as well. The Van Rysel RR900 bib short use a triple density pad that incorporates layers of gel in the areas that need the most support (the sit bones) it also has a perforated channel through the middle to increase air flow as well as thicker wings that extend around the inner thigh.

It translates to a well functioning and comfortable pad for rides of up to five hours, comfort does tend to drop off a touch after this (but then it tends to for most shorts). It remains steadfastly in place even during fast rides and hasn’t suffered despite multiple washes.

The Van Rysel RR900 bib short is also available in blue as well as a women specific versions.