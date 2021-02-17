Score 7/10 Pros Great size range

Padded straps and chest band

Good combination of shape and support Cons Medium support

Not great in warm weather

Padding soaks up sweat/water Price as reviewed: £28.00

Sports bras and big busts are a tricky combination to navigate, even more so when you’re seeking a sports bra for cycling where breathability and sweat wicking under layers are important, too. But happily more brands like Pour Moi are producing ranges with bigger cup and chest sizes.

The Pour Moi Energy Reach is an underwired and lightly padded encapsulation-style sports bra available from a B to H cup. Each cup has a 4 panel construction including side sling which helps support the side of the breast and sits high; this means I didn’t experience any overspill which can then rub against the upper arms.

The padding is minimal and the internal cups feel soft against the skin, though in hot weather the bra can feel a little toasty, and that foam padding soaks up sweat (or rain) like a sponge. It’s therefore not ideal for high intensity rides, very hot or very wet days.

As with any bra, getting the size right is crucial, but is made easier by the fact that in my experience this bra sizes up true. I’m a UK18 and take a size 36FF.

The chest band is stretchier than other sports bras I’ve tested. On the upside, this means it doesn’t feel constrictive but on the downside doesn’t give as secure a platform for reducing boob bounce. That said, while I wouldn’t wear this bra for something like kickboxing, running or aerobics, it’s been more than up to the task of road, gravel and mountain biking.

It has a wide chest band with three hook and eye fastenings, which is an essential feature for bigger sizes of sports bra in my opinion. Added padding at the fastening prevents chafing, and the shoulder straps are also comfortably wide, padded, and have an optional hook fastening so the bra can be worn racer-back style.

Finally, while aesthetics never trump comfort and support, it’s nice to have a sports bra that gives a nice shape and doesn’t feel like it’s just squashing the boobs across your upper body.

With an RRP of £28, this bra comes in cheaper than some of the less supportive compression styles offered by cycling specific brands, too.

Verdict The Pour Moi Energy Reach offers support, comfort and shape for bigger busted cyclists. It offers a wide size range and features like padded adjustable shoulder straps, side sling cup construction and light cup padding. This padding soaks up sweat and rain water - so this option isn't ideal for high intensity rides, hot weather, or wet weather.

Details

Style: Encapsulation

Sizes: 32-40, B-H

Size tested: 36FF

Weight: 119g

