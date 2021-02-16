Score 8/10 Pros Performs well in hot conditions

Good fit adjustability

Crossover strap option Cons Less inclusive size range Price as reviewed: £32.00

Triumph might not be the best known brand on the sports bra scene, but the Triaction Extreme Lite should put it on the map. Its combination of great support and quick drying properties make it an excellent option as a sports bra for cycling.

The bra is a compression and encapsulation combination bra, with non-padded shaped cups that sits closely and supportively around the breasts.

The wide chest band is constructed from elastic with a soft facing on the skin-side. It’s a good blend of just enough stretch to move with you and not feel constrictive while working out, while also providing enough support in conjunction with the rest of the bra design. While it doesn’t have the extreme levels of support as the segment leader Shock Absorber, it’s still plenty supportive enough to handle standing efforts or rough mountain bike descents.

The shoulder straps have two points of adjustability, and can also be worn in a crossover style if you prefer a racer-back fit. The top of the straps is wide and constructed from a sturdy but soft fabric with light padding which doesn’t chafe or add pressure, and also doesn’t slip down when exercising.

One of the big selling points of this bra is how well it handles hot conditions, whether that’s riding in hot weather, hot indoor spin sessions or workouts that work up a sweat. The section of the bra above and between the two cups is constructed from a fine mesh and the fabric to the sides and back is a combination of mesh and lycra which allows sweat to wick away effectively.

Triumph’s bra comes in sizes 32-40, B-F. Whilst this offer a fairly wide range, the other two more supportive options we’ve tested – the Shock Absorber Multi Sport and Pour Moi Energy Reach Sports Bra – continue to an HH and H respectively.

Prices start at £32, with some more colourful options at £32 and £40. Against the competition, this bra stacks up as pretty good value – with many less supportive compression styles costing more.

Verdict Our go-to bra for hot weather riding, combining good support with breathable fabrics. The adjustability of the straps combined with a soft chest strap and fabric that moves with you while still being supportive is a definite win.

Details

Style: Encapsulation

Sizes tested: 32-40, B-F

Size tested: 36F

Weight: 96g

