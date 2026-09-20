Brandon McNulty misses Worlds medal by 12 seconds, turns to road race with ‘best team’ US has had
"I love the circuit, so I’m excited...but it’ll be a hard day," said the American
The first test of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships left Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates XRG) just 12 seconds short of a medal, and gave fellow American Artem Schmidt (Netcompany INEOS) encouragement ahead of the road race.
For both, the time trial offered reasons for optimism, even if Sunday's challenge will demand far more than a strong, sustained effort.
McNulty finished fourth as Belgian's Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull - Bora - hansgrohe) claimed his fourth consecutive time trial title, briefly occupying the second-place hot seat before the final contenders pushed him out of the medals.
The margin was narrow, and his immediate reaction was satisfaction with a ride that confirmed his condition.
"12 seconds from the medal is not bad," McNulty said. "I’m happy with the ride.
"I think it showed the work was paying off and, yeah, hopefully I can keep getting better."
For 22-year-old Schmidt, the challenge lay in deciding where to push and where to hold something back. Speaking to Cycling Weekly before he knew his finishing position, 18th, he was pleased with how he had managed the effort.
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"I think I left mostly everything out there," he said. "It's super easy to lose momentum with the potholes, and trying to gain that momentum back is super tough."
The next task is turning those individual efforts into a collective performance in the road race. McNulty believes the Americans have the strength to make an impact, describing the squad as "the best team I think the U.S. have had."
In 2025, McNulty crossed the line first here to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. Compatriot Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) finished third that day. On their returns to the same race earlier this month, McNulty and Simmons placed third and fourth, respectively. Something, McNulty said, he can take confidence from.
"I think there's a chance. If we do everything perfect, to have a good shot at a medal," he said.
But he is very realistic about the opposition, naming the likes of Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) among the fiercest competition.
"We have our work cut out, but I think we have a good team to race aggressively," he said.
"There are a ton of strong guys that I don’t think we’ve ever really beaten before, so it’s going to be hard," he said. "But I think we have numbers to at least play our cards well."
Schmidt expects to contribute in support.
"The road race is a different type of beast than the time trial," Schmidt said.
"But I have a good threshold and good one-hour power to help the guys as much as I can."
For McNulty, fourth place provides a timely indication of form before returning to roads where he has already won.
"I love the circuit, so I’m excited," he said. "But it’ll be a hard day."
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 14 years in cycling.
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