Campagnolo groupsets explained and compared

We detail the Campagnolo groupsets at each level

Campagnolo, affectionately referred to as “Campag” or “Campy”, is a company rich in cycling heritage. The Italian brand can boast of equipping the winning bikes of the 2014 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Historically it is famous for inventing the rear derailleur and many other key innovations, such as quick release skewers.

Compare weights, RRPs and reviews:

The entry-level groupset, Veloce starts higher than Shimano and sits above Sora and Tiagra. Potenza competes with Ultegra and SRAM Force, with Chorus sitting just below the Record components, while Super Record sits atop the Campagnolo hierarchy.

Campag offers three electronic groupsets, which are denoted by the term EPS (Electronic Power Shift). Super Record EPS is the most expensive commercially available groupset.

In May 2017, Campagnolo announced its new disc brake groupsets – with discs available across Chorus, Record and Super Record groupsets. It teamed up with Magura, the German brake and suspension brand, to develop the cylinder system and claimed the braking was 23-26% faster in the wet when compared with the competition.

Then in April 2018, Campagnolo broke new ground, launching with 12 speed versions of Record and Super Record.

Campagnolo groupset hierarchy

Groupset What is it? Weight* Buy now (from) Super Record H11 EPS Electronic, disc, 11 speed Unconfirmed £2725 Super Record EPS Electronic, rim, 11 speed 2078g £2725 Super Record H11 Mechanical, disc, 11 speed 2228g Super Record Mechanical, rim, 12 speed 1940g £2615 Record H11 EPS Electronic, disc, 11 speed Unconfirmed Record EPS Electronic, rim, 11 speed 2178g £2779.99 Reccord H11 Mechanical, disc, 11 speed 2260g £1740.70 Record Mechanical, rim, 12 speed 2039g £1764.99 Chorus EPS Electronic, rim, 11 speed 2308g £1348.99 Chorus H11 Mechanical, disc, 11 speed 2613g £1654 Chorus Mechanical, disc, 11 speed 2120g £989.49 Potenza Mechanical, disc, 11 speed 2412g £599 Veloce Mechanical, disc, 10 speed Unconfirmed Components

* Weights will always be estimates, as they’ll vary depending upon chainring size, crank length, cassettes used and some official weights do not include components such as cables and mineral oil/hoses for disc brakes.