Campagnolo groupsets explained and compared

We detail the Campagnolo groupsets at each level
Campagnolo, affectionately referred to as “Campag” or “Campy”, is a company rich in cycling heritage. The Italian brand can boast of equipping the winning bikes of the 2014 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.
Historically it is famous for inventing the rear derailleur and many other key innovations, such as quick release skewers.
Compare weights, RRPs and reviews:
The entry-level groupset, Veloce starts higher than Shimano and sits above Sora and Tiagra. Potenza competes with Ultegra and SRAM Force, with Chorus sitting just below the Record components, while Super Record sits atop the Campagnolo hierarchy.
Campag offers three electronic groupsets, which are denoted by the term EPS (Electronic Power Shift). Super Record EPS is the most expensive commercially available groupset.
In May 2017, Campagnolo announced its new disc brake groupsets – with discs available across Chorus, Record and Super Record groupsets. It teamed up with Magura, the German brake and suspension brand, to develop the cylinder system and claimed the braking was 23-26% faster in the wet when compared with the competition.
Then in April 2018, Campagnolo broke new ground, launching with 12 speed versions of Record and Super Record.
Campagnolo groupset hierarchy
Links in the ‘buy now’ column will take you to retailer’s sites. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
|Groupset
|What is it?
|Weight*
|Buy now (from)
|Super Record H11 EPS
|Electronic, disc, 11 speed
|Unconfirmed
|£2725
|Super Record EPS
|Electronic, rim, 11 speed
|2078g
|£2725
|Super Record H11
|Mechanical, disc, 11 speed
|2228g
|Super Record
|Mechanical, rim, 12 speed
|1940g
|£2615
|Record H11 EPS
|Electronic, disc, 11 speed
|Unconfirmed
|Record EPS
|Electronic, rim, 11 speed
|2178g
|£2779.99
|Reccord H11
|Mechanical, disc, 11 speed
|2260g
|£1740.70
|Record
|Mechanical, rim, 12 speed
|2039g
|£1764.99
|Chorus EPS
|Electronic, rim, 11 speed
|2308g
|£1348.99
|Chorus H11
|Mechanical, disc, 11 speed
|2613g
|£1654
|Chorus
|Mechanical, disc, 11 speed
|2120g
|£989.49
|Potenza
|Mechanical, disc, 11 speed
|2412g
|£599
|Veloce
|Mechanical, disc, 10 speed
|Unconfirmed
|Components
* Weights will always be estimates, as they’ll vary depending upon chainring size, crank length, cassettes used and some official weights do not include components such as cables and mineral oil/hoses for disc brakes.