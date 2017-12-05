Ag2r La Mondiale team unveil new 2018 kit – and the brown shorts are still there

Jersey gets a reworking with bold brown, white and blue panels... and the trademark Ag2r brown shorts remain

French WorldTour outfit Ag2r-La Mondiale have unveiled their 2018 team clothing – and fans of the squad’s brown shorts will be pleased to hear that they are still present and correct.

Having spent the past few seasons wearing similar kit, the jersey has undergone an overhaul. Gone is the repeated, small logo on a white background to be replaced by bold brown, white and blue horizontal stripes.

The changes create a much cleaner design, and the names of title sponsors Ag2r and La Mondiale stand out in the white section.

From the promotional picture of Tour de France podium finisher Romain Bardet sporting the new kit, the ‘practical’ all-brown shorts have been retained without major change from 2017.

Ag2r are the only WorldTour team to use the colour brown, so their riders should stand out.

Reaction via social media on the new kit has been largely positive, although one Twitter user exclaimed “good heavens, they’ve made it browner!”.

Another Twitter user said: “Waaay better than lat year. Ditch the brown shorts and you have a winner.”

Ag2r La Mondiale are among a number of WorldTour teams who have now unveiled their 2018 team kit.

Team Sky, Dimension Data, Movistar, EF Education First-Drapac and Lotto-Soudal have all shown off their 2018 jerseys, some with quite radical changes for next season.