Cycle to Work scheme is 'sucking the lifeblood' from local bike shops, say retailers - here's how to save on tax, ethically

Find a scheme with lower commission, and lobby your employer to use it

A customer chooses a bike in a shop
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

The UK's Cycle to Work scheme has received bad press, of late, with retailers claiming that the programme is "sucking the lifeblood" out of stores, while another said that providers would actively poach customers

However, the Cycle to Work scheme - which allows people to save tax on bikes via 'loaning' them from their employers - should be a positive incentive used to help get more people riding bikes. It allows perspective cyclists to save up to 42% on the cost of a full price bike, with payments automatically deducted from their salary. 

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

