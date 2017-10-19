Andy Tennant crashes due to ‘dizziness’ during team pursuit at European Track Championships

British rider Andy Tennant suffered dizziness during final lap of qualifying for the men's team pursuit in Berlin, Germany

- GB women's team pursuiters qualify second fastest

Great Britain’s Andy Tennant crashed out during the qualification round for the men’s team pursuit at the European Track Championships in Berlin on Wednesday.

Tennant reportedly suffered from a dizzy spell during his last lap effort at Berlin’s Velodrom and fell. He was taken off the boards by medical staff, and was then given extensive checks and monitoring.

He later made a full recovery and spoke about the incident, although he said he could remember very little of what happened.

“I don’t actually know what happened, to be honest,” Tennant said. “I did my two turns, got back in the wheel and missed my change slightly for three, but I was okay.

“I remember hearing the bell then I don’t remember anything after that point, apart from Iain Dyer picking my legs up and me asking him to take my shoes off, and me trying to get up and falling back onto the floor.

We’re pleased that 🇬🇧 @tennanto is OK after the team pursuit crash. He updates us after suffering dizziness on the final lap.#EuroTrack17 pic.twitter.com/UYdwEWZNWr — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 18, 2017

“I have been in the paramedic room for the last hour-and-a-half lying down. I’m all right now.”

Tennant had been riding with Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart and Steven Burke as part of the GB quartet. However, when Tennant crashed Emadi had already swung off leaving GB with just two riders, and the team failed to qualify for the finals as three are required on the finish line.

GB’s women’s team pursuit squad of Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson and Emily Kay fared much better, posting the second-fastest time among the qualifiers behind Italy. They now face hosts Germany in round one.

The 2017 European Track Championships take place over October 19-22.