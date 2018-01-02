British Cycling confirms departure of endurance coach Heiko Salzwedel

German coach Heiko Salzwedel was reportedly escorted out of the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in October

British Cycling confirmed on Tuesday (January 2) in a brief statement that track endurance coach Heiko Salzwedel has left the organisation.

Reports surfaced in October that Salzwedel had been escorted by security out of the National Cycling Centre – home of British Cycling in Manchester. The Daily Mail reported that Salzwedel had a difference of opinion with riders.

At that time, British Cycling did not comment on the allegations.

The statement issued on Tuesday said: “British Cycling can confirm that Heiko Salzwedel has left his position as men’s endurance coach for the Great Britain Cycling Team.

“Heiko, who coached the team to an Olympic gold medal in the men’s team pursuit in Rio, departs with the best wishes and thanks of everyone at British Cycling.”

Salzwedel had overseen the men’s endurance programme on the British cycling team since October 2014, and the German was seen as instrumental in setting up the GB team pursuit squad for its gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Owain Doull set a new world record on their way to winning gold.

Salzwedel had previously been performance manager at British Cycling between 2001 to 2002, and 2008 to 2012.

British Cycling has seen several members of staff departing in recent months. The organisation confirmed in early December that performance pathway manager Ian Yates was leaving.

Prior to that, BC chair Jonathan Browning announced in November that he was stepping down, having only been in the job for 10 months after replacing previous chair Bob Howden in February.

In April 2016, Shane Sutton resigned from his post as technical director amid allegations of sexism and bullying.