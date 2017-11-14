Family demand ‘full investigation’ after 86-year-old cyclist dies in collision with lorry

Darshan Singh Heer is the 10th cyclist to die in London in 2017

The family of an 86-year-old cyclist killed in a collision with a lorry have demanded a “full investigation” into his death, describing him as an “amazing person” who was “all about the family”.

Darshan Singh Heer was cycling to an outdoor gym at a park in Southall for his daily workout when he was killed in a collision with a lorry at around 9am on November 16.

The crash, which took place only 50 metres from Mr Heer’s home, is currently being investigated by officers from the Metropolitan Police, who are examining CCTV footage of the incident although no arrests have yet been made.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Mr Heer’s family paid tribute to the retired school teacher, and called on police to carry out a full and thorough investigation into his death.

“He was very special, not just to us but to everyone who knew him,” said Mr Heer’s daughter Hersh O’Brien. “We are devastated and want a full investigation.”

She continued: “He was a father and grandfather and would do anything for anyone in the family. I know everyone says it about their father but he was exceptional. We have had so many people come to pay their respects.

“He touched the lives of so many people. There are so many lorries in the road — too many I think.”

The crash took place on the junction of South Road and St Joseph’s Drive in Southall, west London, with Mr Heer being pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said that the driver of the lorry had stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries, although no arrests had yet been made in connection to Mr Heer’s death.

Mr Heer is the 10th cyclist to have been killed on the capital’s roads in 2017, the first time since 2014 that the number of cyclists being killed in London has reached double figures.