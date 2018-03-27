‘I am definitely in it to win it’: Mark Cavendish set for Six Day London return

Mark Cavendish set to take part in the Six Day London event in Lee Valley Velodrome over October 23-28 2018

Mark Cavendish has confirmed that he is set to ride the Six Day London track event in October 2018.

The Manxman has finished second in the past two editions, partnering Bradley Wiggins in 2016 and Peter Kennaugh in 2017.

This time around, the 32-year-old Dimension Data rider says that he is ‘in it to win it’ and that he will count on some strong home support to spur him on.

“Any Six Day is hard graft,” said Cavendish. “It’s mentally and physically exhausting.

“The crowd are amazing in London and really keep you going throughout the six days so I wanted to come back again for them.

“I am definitely in it to win it and I will give my all to give the crowd a home win. It won’t be easy though, there’s always a really strong field in London.”

Six Day events comprise a series of races, with pairs of riders accumulating points as the racing proceeds.

Should Cavendish be successful in his aim of winning Six Day London, he will be the first British winner since Tony Gowland in 1972, who took the win when partnered with Belgian Six Day king Patrick Sercu.

No details have yet been released on who Cavendish could partner in 2018.

James Durbin, CEO of Six Day London organiser Madison Sports said: “Mark’s commitment to Six Day London is such that he told us he wanted to come back in 2018 whilst he was still competing at last year’s event.

“He brings so much to the event – the crowd love him, he’s a top, top rider and crucially he helps us as organisers make the event better year on year. Our next job is to work with Mark and confirm who he will be riding with!”

Currently, Cavendish is recovering from a crash in Milan-San Remo that saw him fracture a rib and injure his ankle. He was forced to withdraw from participating for his native Isle of Man in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia over April 4-15 as he recovers.

Cavendish has used Six Day and track events over the past few seasons to maintain his form over the winter months.

Six Day London takes place over October 23-28 and is hosted by Lee Valley Velodrome, the venue for the 2012 London Olympic Games. Tickets for the event start at £20.40.