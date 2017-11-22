Peter Sagan, eat your heart out: Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate shows off with drifts through corners (video)

Michael Kolar has learned a thing or two from his fellow Slovak

Peter Sagan might be the most well-known trickster in the professional peloton, but he seems to be teaching his team-mates a thing or two if a video posted online by another Bora-Hansgrohe rider is anything to go by.

Fellow Slovakian rider Michael Kolar might not have the same palmarès as his more illustrious compatriot, but he has showed that he can match him for skills after posting a video of him drifting round corners on a training ride.

The video was filmed on the descent from the Col de sa Creu, a climb located to the west of Parma on the island of Mallorca where Kolar is currently on a training camp.

In the footage, Kolar sits forward on the bike to take all the weight off his back wheel, before sliding the back-end out through a left-hand corner. He then rides normally through the next right-hander before pulling the same trick on the next hairpin bend.

However we’re not sure if Kolar needed more than one shot at the trick as, by the looks of his Strava activity, Kolar had to have a couple of attempts at the trick, descending through the corners, before climbing back up, and going through them again.

Replying on Twitter, Kolar said that his 28mm Specialized were “just fine” after pulling the skids, coping well with the wet conditions.