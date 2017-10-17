Richie Porte returns to racing this weekend for first time since Tour de France horror crash

Australian Richie Porte will take part in the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race as part of BMC's line-up

Richie Porte will make his return to racing at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race this weekend (October 21-22). It will be Porte’s first race since he crashed out of the Tour de France in July.

The 32-year-old Australian was descending the Mont du Chat on stage nine of the Tour with a group of overall favourites, including race leader Chris Froome, when he crashed heavily.

Porte hit a stone wall at the edge of the road and suffered a fractured pelvis and clavicle, as well as extensive abrasions.

The incident effectively ended his season due to the length of rehabilitation, but he returns for one last race to close 2017 and start preparing for 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race this year,” said Porte.

“Not only is it a chance for me to get another race day in the legs before the end of the season, but it’s also my first opportunity to race at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race since 2013.”

“The Japanese fans are really incredible so it’s always a great atmosphere at the race. I can definitely say it’s one of my favorite races. Given I haven’t raced since July, I’m not going in with any expectations. I’m just happy to be racing again this year before my focus turns to the 2018 season.”

BMC sports director Fabio Baldato added: “We are really happy to see Richie Porte back at the start line for the first time since his Tour de France crash.

“Although we are lining up at the last race of the season, the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race will be a good chance for Richie to get back into the racing rhythm before he starts a solid off season.”

The Japan Cup Cycle Road Race comprises a criterium on Saturday and a road race on Sunday. Porte joins the BMC line-up with Martin Elmiger, Michael Schär, Danilo Wyss and stagiaire Bram Welten.