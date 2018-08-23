Trek-Segafredo announce signing of Richie Porte on two-year deal

One of the worst kept secrets in transfer news has been confirmed

Trek-Segafredo have officially announced their signing of Richie Porte, who joins the US registered team from BMC Racing.

The 33-year-old Australian rider was rumoured to be signing with Trek back in June, though his salary was reportedly to be decided by his performance at the Tour de France.

Porte – who crashed out of the Tour on stage nine – will be racing the 2018 Vuelta a España in BMC’s colours before he moves on to lead his new team in 2019.

The two time Paris-Nice victor (2013 and 2015) won the Tour de Suisse this year, and took second at the Tour Down Under, clinching a stage win on day five.

Porte is one of a number of riders to move on, after BMC’s future looked insecure until they were saved by a merger with Polish pro-conti team CCC Sprandi Polkowice.

Other members of US team BMC to sign elsewhere include Rohan Dennis, to Bahrain-Merida and Tejay van Garderen who has confirmed a place at EF Education First-Drapac.

Porte has signed a two-year contract, taking him up to 2020 – and he will focus on Grand Tours as well as the one week races where he’s excelled in the past.

Announcing the two-year contract, Porte said: “I am thrilled to finally confirm that I will join Trek-Segafredo in 2019.

“I had a great time at BMC Racing Team, and I want to thank them for the past three years, but I feel ready to take on another challenge, which I am certain I will find at Trek-Segafredo.”

“I am particularly looking forward to focusing on more races throughout the year,” he said. “Of course, the Tour de France will still be a huge goal for me, and I am excited to go there to race with a super strong team alongside me, but I will also aim for one-week stage races, like the ones I have won before, and the ones I have never raced.”

“Honestly, I am really excited to start this new chapter in my career – I can’t wait,” he added.

General Manager Luca Guercilena: “Richie is a remarkable cyclist that has shown his capacities in the past, and I am confident he still has great results in him for the next few years.

“Obviously, he has a lot of experience and leadership to share with our young riders, something I believe the whole team will benefit from. I am sure he will fit in well with the group of riders we are assembling for next year. We are excited to have him on board!”

Porte joins Trek-Segafredo alongside Matteo Moschetti (Polartec-Kometa). Other renewals there include Koen De Kort, Markel Irizar, Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen, and Fumiyuki Beppu.